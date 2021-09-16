The clip was cut off at the end, but Scott Berger vividly remembers watching the video: Blackfoot receiver Ja’Vonte King making a one-handed catch in the end zone, holding off a defender with his left arm and using his right to corral the ball, a stunning play from last week that hardly seemed believable. It looked like it belonged on SportsCenter.
“He’s had a couple of real nice ones like that,” said Berger, Skyline’s head coach.
When Skyline hosts Blackfoot at 7 p.m. Friday at Ravsten Stadium, a battle of two teams who have looked far better than their 1-2 records might suggest, the Grizzlies will do everything they can to prevent King from making similar catches.
That might sound obvious — redundant even — but it bears explaining. Last week, in Skyline’s 28-14 loss to 5A power Rigby, two of the four scores the Grizzlies surrendered came on plays that King could make himself, a 20-yard fade route to the end zone. At 6-foot-4, King fashions himself a sturdy wideout who can make plays shorter receivers cannot, which is why it might as well have been him on those fade routes last week.
Skyline found itself vulnerable on the outside to those plays last week in part because the Grizzlies run so much man coverage, but still, there’s a reason why they haven’t been peppered by them this season. They mix up coverages and disguise blitzes, that way opposing quarterbacks are guessing: How many are they dropping into coverage? What’s the linebacker doing?
Berger wouldn’t say much more than that, though.
“You’ve got to be able to adjust,” Berger said. “You’ve got to have some change-ups.”
Still, for both teams, this matchup is intriguing for more reasons. For one, the Grizzlies and Broncos are coming into their first conference games at 1-2 overall, which might seem to indicate they’ve struggled in the first few weeks of the season.
Au contraire.
For its part, Blackfoot dropped its first two games by one point each: A 26-25 loss to Thunder Ridge in Week 1 and a 34-33 defeat to Idaho Falls in Week 2, two tilts that illustrated what head coach Jerrod Ackley so passionately believes — that these Broncos have competed well, that their record matters far more to those outside the program than to those inside.
“We came up a little short, but there was tremendous adversity in those two games,” Ackley said. “We still battled.”
That adversity, in part, has looked like injuries. The Broncos are hoping that linebacker Nicholas Walker and defensive back Bowen Robinson, both of whom sustained injuries in recent weeks, will be able to go against Skyline on Friday.
But it also looked like a huge deficit. Last week, Snake River ran off two quick touchdowns against Blackfoot, handing the Broncos a two-score hole only a few minutes into the second quarter. The Broncos, though, climbed out of it and more, rattling off 35 unanswered points before the Panthers added a garbage-time touchdown late in the game.
That’s another reason Ackley likes this team so much: They’re never quite out of games. With quarterback Jaxon Grimmett at the controls, running back Austin Ramirez in the backfield and King down the field, the Broncos’ offensive weapons are coalescing in ways they hadn’t before.
“We’ve felt pretty good about our second halves, especially,” Ackley.
Skyline can’t say the same — hence those two touchdown receptions — but the Grizzlies also feel like they’re a better team than a 1-2 record might indicate. For the defending 4A state champions, it’s innocent until proven guilty.
Their defense has shined the most thus far. The Grizzlies did yield 28 points last week, but that represented a double-digit dip for Rigby, which has developed a formidable, RPO-oriented offense. In that game, it was clear: Skyline’s defense can dictate a game.
Whether it can contain King, though, might help decide Friday’s game.
“We have to play a complete game against them. That’s going to be a key,” Berger said. “Their first two games came right down to the end, so we know that’s like, too.”