The upcoming Emotion Bowl between Idaho Falls and Skyline has a lot to live up to following Friday’s other intense rivalry, the Civil War game between Hillcrest and Bonneville.
The game was ugly at times and the rain and soggy field didn’t help, but the Bees and Knights put on a pretty good show and did what they do best.
Hillcrest ran the ball early and often. Bonneville, trying to survive a rash of injuries, nearly pulled off the upset in the closing minutes, but came up just short. It’s the second straight 4A District 6 loss by one score for the Bees, who lost to an upstart Blackfoot team last week and then played the defending state champion Knights close.
Both Idaho Falls and Skyline enter Friday’s Emotion Bowl coming off wins. Idaho Falls picked up its first win of the season with a 35-0 conference victory over Shelley and the Grizzlies came away with a last-minute win at 5A Madison.
Just like the Civil War game, there’s a big win streak on the line as Skyline has won five straight against Idaho Falls and won all but one game in the series since 2011.
Sugar-Salem finding ways to score
The Diggers’ 56-0 win over Marsh Valley had plenty of highlights. But the performance of the day belonged to Sam Parkinson, who returned two fumbles for touchdowns in the third quarter.
Sugar-Salem’s defense dominated the third quarter, with Caleb Birch tackling a runner in the end zone for a safety, giving the Diggers’ defense a 15-0 advantage over Marsh Valley in the quarter.
No. 1 North Fremont remains unbeaten
North Fremont kept its record unblemished Friday but Soda Springs made the Huskies sweat a little in a 20-6 win.
Soda Springs led early after a 70-yard touchdown, but North Fremont came back when Luke Hill hit Jordan Lenz for a 34-yard score. Hill then scored on a 3-yard run.
“It took us a little while to get going,” coach Ben Lenz said.
The Huskies added on in the fourth when Hill connected with Lenz for a 55-yard score.
Hill completed 4 of 10 passes for 143 yards and ran the ball 13 times for 116 yards.
Lenz led the Huskies with two catches for 89 yards.
When North Fremont’s run game got rolling it really got rolling. The Huskies ran for 295 yards. Riggen Cordingley carried the ball 22 times for 119 yards and Deshon Wheeler carried it 11 times for 50 yards.
North Fremont plays their first district game next week against Salmon in Ashton. Salmon is also 4-0 this season.
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
South Fremont wins battle of Cougars
It came down to the final minute of the game, but South Fremont pulled out its third win in a row, beating Firth 20-18.
The game came down to a wild fourth quarter.
Firth took the lead early in the fourth quarter with a 9-yard touchdown pass but the lead didn’t last long as South Fremont scored a touchdown of its own on the following drive.
South Fremont had an injury scare when quarterback Jace Neville fell on a patch of concrete and hurt his elbow after being tackled out of bounds. Backup Kaimen Peebles stepped in and threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Bridger Poulsen.
Minutes later, South Fremont defensive end Tristan Olson forced a fumble and linebacker Jackson Coverley caught the ball in midair and returned it 51 yards for the score. The South Fremont defense has scored in three consecutive games.
Firth scored in the closing seconds but South Fremont held on for the win.
“I thought our defense just kind of made some big plays when they had to,” coach Chad Hill said.
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
Snake River drops first game of the year
In a battle between two ranked teams and a potential playoff preview, Gooding defeated Snake River 28-26.
It was a fitting contest for two teams that entered the game with a combined 5-1 record during the first three weeks of the season.
Snake River scored late in the game to cut Gooding’s lead to two points, but Logan Anderson deflected a pass on the two-point conversion to preserve the lead, and Gooding’s offense was able to run the clock out.
-Fred Davis/Bingham County Chronicle