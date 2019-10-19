Blackfoot wrapped up the 4A District 6 title with Friday’s 25-14 win over Idaho Falls.
With Broncos running back Teegan Thomas out with an injury, expect to hear the names Dragen Robinson and Brayden Wright a lot more.
The duo combined for 21 carries, 121 yards and three touchdowns. Also expect to likely see more passing from quarterback Craig Young, who was an efficient 12 of 16 for 119 yards and a touchdown.
It wasn’t all bad news for Idaho Falls, who plays Hillcrest next week for a playoff spot.
Trojans set for big game with Rams
Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez and his staff have been busy preparing for this week’s regular-season finale against Highland.
The Rams have been the 5A District 5-6 giant and hadn’t lost a conference game in seven seasons.
But with Madison’s 18-15 upset win on Friday, the Rams showed they were indeed beatable, a fact not lost on Gonzalez, who was at the game scouting.
“Madison had a good game plan,” Gonzalez said, noting the Bobcats slowed down the Rams’ running game and took advantage of turnovers. The Bobcats also may have had the advantage of cold and windy conditions, which might play a factor this week when Highland travels to Rigby.
“Anytime you can get Highland out of the dome I think it’s an advantage,” Gonzalez said. “When you play in the dome and you don’t have to deal with wind or the elements it does play a factor.”
Diggers take control of rivalry game
Sugar-Salem team beat South Fremont 41-7 in their rivalry game.
“I thought in that first half we just struggled to move the ball,” South Fremont coach Chad Hill said. “Then we had a couple of miscues on special teams and gave them some short fields and they were able to convert. The way the score looks you would think our defense played pretty bad but we gave them a lot of short fields and our offense struggled with consistency moving the ball.”
The Diggers moved to 6-1 and wrapped up the 3A District 6 title with the win.
Two touchdowns by Sam Parkinson and a touchdown by Hadley Miller put Sugar-Salem up 21-0 at halftime. Browning Bennion (two touchdowns) and Crew Clark scored in the second half to extend the lead to 41-0. South Fremont got on the scoreboard with a pass from Jace Neville with 2:42 left in the game. Sugar-Salem ended the game with 328 net yards rushing while South Fremont had 43.
Sugar-Salem (6-1, 2-0) ends the regular season Friday at Mountain Home. South Fremont (3-4, 0-1) plays at conference opponent Teton the same night.
Pirates still perfect
Lost Rivers’ undefeated season continued another week with a dominant 70-20 win over Valley.
The Pirates led 46-0 at halftime and scored every time they had the ball in the first half, coach Sam Thorngren said.
“We were really zoned in,” Thorngren said. “We just controlled the game in the trenches. Our line pretty well dominated.”
Lost Rivers (7-0, 3-0) plays Friday at Raft River in a game that will decide the 1A Division I Snake River conference title. Lost Rivers is currently ranked No. 1 in the 1ADI state media poll while Raft River is ranked No. 4.
Clark-Watersprings still rolling
The Warcats took a dominant 74-8 conference win over Sho-Ban.
The Warcats, who led 46-0 at halftime, had more than 500 yards of offense.
“In the second half, I ran with a freshman who had never played quarterback a day in his life,” Clark-Watersprings coach Chris Strahm said. “It was fun to see. We had a lot of different people score tonight. I pulled my starting running backs after the first quarter. It was a good night.”
Clark-Watersprings (5-2, 3-0) play Friday at Rockland in a game that could decide the conference title.