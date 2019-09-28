It looks like there may be a new team in this week’s 4A state football poll.
Blackfoot won its third straight game Friday night, downing defending state champ Hillcrest 35-14 and putting itself atop the 4A District 6 standings at 2-0 and 4-1 overall.
After last week’s win in the Civil War game over Bonneville, Hillcrest was held to two scores by the Broncos, who face another unbeaten team coming off a rivalry win when they meet up with Skyline on Thursday.
Here’s a recap of the game from Fred Davis at the Bingham County Chronicle:
After entering halftime tied with Hillcrest 14-14, the Broncos scored three touchdowns in the second half.
“We ran the ball pretty good tonight,” Blackfoot head coach Stan Buck said. “Anytime that you can run the ball, it’s going to make it difficult on the defenses. When they got behind, it took them out of their rhythm.”
It also helped when the Broncos’ starting quarterback, Craig Young, was able to return to the starting lineup after missing a couple of games due to a shoulder injury.
The Broncos lone loss came at the hands of Star Valley, Wyo. three weeks ago.
Miller likely to return
Idaho Falls quarterback Taggert Miller was knocked out of Friday’s game against Skyline in the first half.
Running back Spencer Moore took his place and even threw a touchdown pass while also managing to run for more than 200 yards.
Tigers coach Marty Duffin said Miller is expected to play this week.
Shelley still looking for first win
Pocatello quarterback Jadyn Downs had a field day in the first half against the Russets on Friday night.
Downs was able to connect with wide open receivers and when he chose to run the ball on a draw or a delayed run he found acres of real estate.
The result was a fast-moving first half and eventual 41-14 win for Pocatello.
Shelley plays Friday at Bonneville.
-Fred Davis/Bingham County Chronicle
Snake River rallies past South Fremont
The Panthers continued their solid play with a road victory over a non-conference opponent South Fremont.
Trailing 14-6 at halftime, the Panthers scored 22 unanswered points in the second half to take the game 28-14 and improve to 4-1.
“We made some good halftime adjustments,” Snake River coach Jeb Harrison said. “I was really proud of how we fought back. I told the guys we grew up tonight.”
Treyton Young and Conner Ranstrum spearheaded the running game. The Panthers play Friday at Teton.
-Fred Davis/Bingham County Chronicle
Firth shuts out Ririe
The Firth Cougars have been close to breaking out in this year under new coach Jordan Bartlett. They did just that on Friday, beating Ririe 54-0.
“These kids have believed us all season long, that they were a good team,” Bartlett said. “Tonight, they put it all together and came up with a big win.”
The Cougars had faced a very tough opening set of games with West Side, Soda Springs, Snake River and South Fremont in succession, losing three of those games.
With quarterback Jace Erickson, running back Cannon Carpenter and running back Sam Park all having big nights, the Cougars scored just about every way they could and the Bulldogs had no answer.
-Fred Davis/Bingham County Chronicle
Another lopsided win for the Diggers
Sugar-Salem clobbered American Falls on homecoming night 55-0 with big plays and a relentless run game.
“(Our) defense obviously set the tone with their first series and then our offense came out and was able to quickly put some points on the board,” Sugar-Salem coach Tyler Richins said. “Offensively, we were clicking. It seemed like all of our backs had a good night tonight.”
Because the Diggers had so many long touchdowns, they only ran the ball 14 times but outrushed American Falls 236-104.
Stat of the night belonged to Browning Bennion, who had three carries for 97 yards, all of them touchdowns.
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
North Fremont takes down Salmon
Both North Fremont and Salmon came into Friday’s 2A District 6 opener undefeated, but you wouldn’t have known it looking at the score. The Huskies won in dominating fashion 48-0.
“After the first series, I felt like our kids moved the ball well and we were able to go down and score,” said North Fremont coach Ben Lenz.
Six different players scored for North Fremont, with Riggen Cordingley scoring twice on runs and Kohl Nielson, Luke Hill and Deshon Wheeler rushing for touchdowns. Both of Hill’s passes went for touchdowns with tight end Paul Wynn and wide receiver Jordan Lenz each catching a scoring pass.
North Fremont rushed for 370 yards. Cordingley rushed for 162, Hill ran for 101, Nielson ran for 66 and Wheeler ran for 39.
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal