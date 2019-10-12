Week 7 of the high school football season featured more playoff positioning among area teams, but no outcome was likely more dramatic than Ririe’s 14-7 win over Salmon on Friday night.
The game was tied 7-7 with nine seconds left when the Bulldogs’ Gabe Sommers charged up the middle and blocked a punt that rolled into the end zone. It was recovered by Keagan Park for the go-ahead score with one second remaining.
Salmon had one last play to go for the tie, but Gage Morgan picked off the pass to end the game.
Bulldog coach Jim Newton was cautious about looking too far ahead, but the win keeps Ririe in contention to challenge for the Nuclear Conference title.
“That was my goal,” he said.
Ririe improved to 5-2 overall, 2-1 in conference, but has a bad 54-0 loss to Firth on its resume. Firth and North Fremont play this week, with the winner taking over the top spot in the conference. If Firth loses, then Ririe can claim the title with a win over North Fremont in two weeks. The Bulldogs have bye this week.
“We’re North Fremont fans this week,” Newton said.
Pirates getting defensive
Lost Rivers put up 56 points in its win over Grace, but it was the defense which shined as the Pirates improved to 6-0.
The Pirates forced five turnovers and pressured Grace most of the game, coach Sam Thorngren said. Lost Rivers even scored on a fumble recovery.
Keyan Cummins had 11 tackles and an interception and Jacoda Whitworth finished with 10 tackles.
More defense
Blackfoot defensive back Stryker Wood may have had the play of the game in the Broncos’ comeback win over Madison.
It was an interception by Wood in the third quarter that help set up a touchdown run and start the comeback on the way to a 21-19 Blackfoot win.
-Fred Davis/Bingham County Chronicle
Huskies embrace the cold
North Fremont kept its undefeated season alive with another blowout win, beating West Jefferson 54-13.
“It was a cold night,” coach Ben Lenz said. “The kids embraced the elements and just played a great game all the way around.”
West Jefferson used a six-man front to stop the North Fremont run game. It didn’t work.
Riggen Cordingley led the Huskies with 16 carries for 183 yards, Deshon Wheeler rushed for 143 yards on 14 carries and Luke Hill rushed for 65 yards on seven carries.
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
Diggers work through harvest
Sugar-Salem was back in action after a bye week, but the Diggers had little trouble in a 42-0 win over Teton.
Players worked the harvest during the down time, but showed up for 10 p.m. to midnight practices to get ready for Teton.
“It’s part of the culture of our program and what we’re trying to build here,” coach Tyler Richins said. “These kids love football, they’re putting in a lot of work and it’s paying off.”
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal