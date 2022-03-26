Butte County's Kiya McAffee get a shot up against Grace.
High Desert 1AD1 Girls Basketball
All-Conference
Voted on by coaches
Player of the Year: Kiya McAffee, Butte County
Coach of the Year: Carla Hansen, Butte County
First team: Anna Knight, Butte County; Syvannah Bird, Butte County; Melodie Straatman, Grace; Sydnee Smith, Grace
Second team: Madi Kniffin, Butte County; McKenzie Gammett, Butte County; Emilee Hansen, Butte County; Jacie Christensen, Grace; Tenleigh Walker, Gace; Ali Rembelski, Challis; Sadie Taylor, Challis; Carley Strand, Challis
Rocky Mountain 1AD2 Girls Basketball
Votes on by coaches
Player of the Year: Kiersley Boyer, Rockland
Coaches of the Year: Janet Proulx, Leadore; Vern Nelson, Rockland
Co-sportsmanship: Grace Lutheran, Leadore
First team: Sadie Bird, Leadore; Ember Farr, Rockland; Hayden Corta, North Gem; Megan Moore, Rockland; Mackenzie Mackay, Leadore
Second team: Kaydence Seefried, Mackay; Taylie Boyer, Rockland; Dannika Barfuss, North Gem; Emma Grayson, Grace Lutheran; Adie Wilson, Rockland
