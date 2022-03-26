Butte's Kiya McAffee floats a shot against Grace.
Butte County's Kiya McAffee get a shot up against Grace.

 KOSTER KENNARD/ Post Register

High Desert 1AD1 Girls Basketball

All-Conference

Voted on by coaches

Player of the Year: Kiya McAffee, Butte County

Coach of the Year: Carla Hansen, Butte County

First team: Anna Knight, Butte County; Syvannah Bird, Butte County; Melodie Straatman, Grace; Sydnee Smith, Grace

Second team: Madi Kniffin, Butte County; McKenzie Gammett, Butte County; Emilee Hansen, Butte County; Jacie Christensen, Grace; Tenleigh Walker, Gace; Ali Rembelski, Challis; Sadie Taylor, Challis; Carley Strand, Challis

Rocky Mountain 1AD2 Girls Basketball

All-Conference

Votes on by coaches

Player of the Year: Kiersley Boyer, Rockland

Coaches of the Year: Janet Proulx, Leadore; Vern Nelson, Rockland

Co-sportsmanship: Grace Lutheran, Leadore

First team: Sadie Bird, Leadore; Ember Farr, Rockland; Hayden Corta, North Gem; Megan Moore, Rockland; Mackenzie Mackay, Leadore

Second team: Kaydence Seefried, Mackay; Taylie Boyer, Rockland; Dannika Barfuss, North Gem; Emma Grayson, Grace Lutheran; Adie Wilson, Rockland

 

