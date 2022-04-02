Nine games into Skyline’s season, the Grizzlies had only won two games. They had lost their best player to injury and they had just experienced their worst loss of the season — a 62-38 pummeling at the hands of district rival Blackfoot.
“It was kind of hard because we expected to have a good season with Mattie and everything,” Skyline leading scorer Shay Shippen said, “But, after that loss it was really hard to come back from that, but, the coaches made it easier. They worked us super hard at practice. We just wanted to get better.”
The “Mattie”, Shippen mentioned is senior guard Mattie Olson who scored 20.6 points per game in the 20-21 season and who has signed to play college ball at Montana State. She suffered a season-ending knee injury playing soccer before basketball season began.
Amid the losing, head coach Ty Keck buoyed his players with positivity.
“(Our coaches) said, ‘I don’t care if you guys lose as long as you learn from this and gain experience,’” Shippen said. “Sometimes you learn the best when you lose. “(Keck) kept saying, I believe in you guys. You guys got this. Let’s get after it at practice, we’ll get the next one.”
After that first Blackfoot loss, Skyline went on a five-game win streak.
“(Keck) empowered the players to step up,” said Kaly Shippen, Shay’s mother and a former Ricks College and BYU basketball player. “It would have been easy for him to be negative. Everyone was sad when Mattie went down. He continued to be positive instead of berating them.”
Some of that empowerment included Keck knowing how to use his players. He trusted freshman phenom Shippen (19.3 points), despite her youth, to display the talents she had spent years cultivating in camps and on club teams while helping some of the team’s more raw athletes develop into impactful players.
Skyline played some of the toughest teams, with some of the toughest coaches, in the state in their next stretch, including 3A state champion Sugar-Salem and coach Crystal Dayley, 5A third-place winner Rigby with coach Todd Barber, and, of course, defending 4A state champion Blackfoot and coach Raimee Odum. Skyline also played 5A consolation winner Thunder Ridge and coach Jeremy Spencer twice early in the season.
It was a very competitive basketball season for area teams and coaches, but Keck earns the nod as Post Register Girls Basketball Coach of the Year after guiding the Grizzlies to their first state championship game.
The Grizzlies also engineered arguably the biggest upset of the state tournament with a dramatic win over previously unbeaten Blackfoot.
Blackfoot was Skyline’s kryptonite for much of the season, beating the Grizzlies three times in the regular season and district tournament.
Then they met up in the 4A state semifinals. Keck continued to empower his players. He allowed center Tailer Thomas to shoot threes and in that semifinal it paid dividends. Thomas made three key 3-pointers powering Skyline to a 50-48 win and a berth in the state championship game.
Keck set the standard high but did it for his players. Shippen has played for several coaches including on club teams—she said Keck stands out.
“I’ve never played for a coach that wanted us to win, not for himself, but for us,” Shippen said. “I’ve never met a coach who cares more about his players.”