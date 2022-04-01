First team
Aspen Caldwell, jr., G, Thunder Ridge
The player: A first team all-state and all-conference player, Caldwell led her team to a 22-4 record, a district championship and a 5A consolation championship. Caldwell was dangerous from deep when hot and she got hot in the state tournament shooting 45 percent from beyond the arc. She averaged 21.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 steals and shot 44.4 percent from the field
What coaches said: "Caldwell was just an all-around player. She shoots really well. We had a hard time matching her up. She’s got a great skill set. I was impressed with her this year. I thought she was very unselfish and just played very good basketball.” — Skyline coach Ty Keck
Kianna Wright, sr. F, Blackfoot
The player: A first team all-state and all-conference player, Wright led her team to a district championship and a third place finish. Wright averaged a team-high 13.8 points on a team with two other players who made all-state teams. At 5’9” Wright played versatile defense averaging 5.6 rebounds, two steals and 2.4 deflections. Her and teammate Hadley Humpherys will both play for USU Eastern (Price, UT) next season.
What coaches said: “She was very hard to game plan around. She was very versatile. She was very athletic, she rebounds well, passes well, she has a great understanding of the offensive side, how things work and was just a good, strong defensive all-around player.” — Skyline coach Ty Keck
Shay Shippen, fr., G, Skyline
The player: An all-state and all-conference player, Shippen led her team to a second place finish in 4A after they lost last year’s leading scorer, Mattie Olson (20.6 ppg) to a knee injury before the season. Shippen ranked eighth in the nation in free throws made for a freshman according to MaxPreps. Shippen averaged 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 steals.
What coaches said: “As a freshman what she can do is unreal. (She) scores easily, takes it to the hole, posts up, shoots well. She’s usually the best player on the court — as a freshman.” — Madison head coach Luke Sutton
Kiya McAffee, sr. G, Butte County
The player: The all-conference and 1AD1 all-state player of the year, McAffee led her team to a 23-1 record and a third-place finish in the state tournament. McAffee led her team in nearly every statistical category and plays every position. She ended her high school career with over 1,000 points and averaged 14.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.0 steals and had a 4.0 defensive rating this season.
What coaches said: “She’s very opportunistic with her ability to score. She anticipates really well defensively. She was a ball hawk. She’s just a real competitor and has a real competitive greatness about her.” — North Fremont head coach Ben Lenz
Hailey Harris, sr., F, Sugar-Salem
The player: The 3A District 6 player of the year and an all-state player, Harris helped lead the Diggers to the 3A state title. The Diggers’ offense ran through Harris in the post, she led the team in rebounding and played a key role in Sugar-Salem's dominant zone defense including an increased role in the state tournament when teammates battled foul trouble. She averaged 11.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
What the coaches said : “Harris just works really hard. She crashes the boards hard and finishes well. She shoots a high percentage on free throws. She’s always in the paint fighting for the ball. She’s a good defender.” — Teton coach Shon Kunz
Second team
Hadley Humpherys, sr., F, Blackfoot
An elite post player who pairs strength with elite footwork. One of the smartest players on the court. Averaged 12.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and shot 55.9 percent.
Kennedy Gillette, jr., G, Sugar-Salem
Gillette led the Diggers in scoring with 13.6 points per game. Standing 5-10, she used her length to score in the paint and from behind the 3-point line. She went 7 of 12 from behind the arc at the state tournament helping the Diggers to the 3A state title.
Kinley Brown, sr., G, Teton
As a quick 5-8 athlete who learned to shoot from the outside this season, Brown created matchup nightmares for opponents both offensively and defensively. She averaged 10.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 block and led the Timberwolves to second place in the 3A state tournament..
Maggie Ball, sr., C, Ririe
At 6-0, Ball provided a defensive presence for the Bulldogs blocking 3.4 shots a game and making those who dared challenge her regret the decision. She led a Ririe defense that kept the Bulldogs afloat despite battling injuries all season. She averaged 8.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.8 steals.
Anna Knight, sr. F, Butte County
A versatile two-way player who helped the Pirates in every facet of the game averaging 10.8 points, a team high 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals and a block. She anchored a Butte County defense that powered the Pirates to a 23-1 record while blowing out most of its opponents along the way.
Honorable Mention
Eliza Anhder, West Jefferson; Izzy Arave, Blackfoot; Sadie Bird, Leadore; Syvannah Bird, Butte County; Brinley Cannon, Shelley; Brooke Cook, Charli Cook, Madison; Hillcrest; Kylie Dansie, Rigby; Grace Dow, Madison; Meg Fillmore, Sugar-Salem; Daytona Folkman, Firth; Hadley Good, Rigby; Alyssa Harris, Bonneville; Grace Hogan, Teton; Mackenzie Mackay, Leadore; Kimbur Mecham, West Jefferson; Megan Moore, Mackay; Natalyah Nead, Sugar-Salem; Adrianne Nedrow, North Fremont; Rylie Neville, South Fremont; Breyer Newman, Ririe; Hailey Pilkerton, Salmon; Brianna Scott, Ririe; Marley Spencer, Thunder Ridge; Kennedy Stenquist, Thunder Ridge; Calyn Wood, Idaho Falls.