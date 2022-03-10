Thunder Ridge junior Aspen Caldwell scores over Rigby sophomore Kylie Dansie on a breakaway during the 5A District 5-6 girls championship game at Thunder Ridge High School.
Teton’s Grace Hogan takes a shot between Snake River defenders in the 3A state semifinals.
ABOVE: Ririe’s Maggie Ball blocks North Fremont’s Adrianne Nedrow. LEFT: Teton’s Grace Hogan takes a shot between Snake River defenders in the 3A state semifinals.
Here's a list of all-conference teams released this week.
Players are selected by coaches.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
5A
Co-coach of the year: Todd Barber, Rigby; Luke Sutton, Madison
Most Valuable Player: Kambree Barber, Rigby
6th Person Award: Oakley Homer, Highland
Defensive Player of the Year: Saydree Bell, Highland
First team
Aspen Caldwell, Thunder Ridge
Calyn Wood, Idaho Falls
Kambree Barber, Rigby
Kennedy Stenquist, Thunder Ridge
Grace Dow, Madison
Second team
Charli Cook, Madison
Saydree Bell, Highland
Hadley Good, Rigby
Kylee Dansie, Rigby
Brooklyn Youngstrom, Rigby
Honorable mention
Megan Hurst, Idaho Falls
Marley Spencer, Thunder Ridge
Lillee Duffin, Idaho Falls
Sydney Hess, Idaho Falls
Halle Richards, Highland
Mylee Graham, Rigby
3A
Player of the Year: Hailey Harris, Sugar-Salem
Coach of the Year: Shon Kunz, Teton
1st Team
Kennedy Gillette, Sugar-Salem
Kinley Brown, Teton
Grace Hogan, Teton
Meg Fillmore, Sugar-Salem
Rylie Neville, South Fremont
2nd Team
Tatum Streit, Teton
Katie Miller, Sugar-Salem
Natalyah Nead, Sugar-Salem
Morgan Johnson, Teton
Berklee Yancey, South Fremont
Honorable Mention
Reese Kunz, Teton
Porter Wood, Teton
Brianne Bailey, South Fremont
Addi Hill, South Fremont
Josee Angell, South Fremont
2A
Player of the Year: Maggie Ball, senior, Ririe
Co-Coach of the Year: Jake Landon, Ririe; Ben Lenz, North Fremont
First Team
Brianna Scott, junior, Ririe
Breyer Newman, senior, Ririe
Kimber Mecham, senior, West Jefferson
Adrianne Nedrow, senior, North Fremont
Eliza Anhder, senior, West Jefferson
Daytona Folkman, sophomore, Firth
Second Team
Emrie Lenz, sophomore, North Fremont
Halli Orme, junior, North Fremont
Madison Andreasen, junior, Ririe
Bridget Leslie, sophomore, Firth
Cambree Hall, senior, West Jefferson
Lindsey Dalling, senior, West Jefferson
Hailey Pilkerton, senior, Salmon
Ele Tarkalson, senior, Salmon
Emrey Guthrie, sophomore, Firth
Rylee Neilson, junior, Firth
Graycee Litton, senior, North Fremont
Mariya Hoffner, senior, North Fremont
Alyssa Hill, sophomore, North Fremont
Blanca Mazo, junior, North Fremont
McKenna Neville, senior, West Jefferson
Macie Mecham, sophomore, Firth
Skylee Coles, senior, Ririe
Piper Clayson, sophomore, Firth
McKinley Kemp, senior, Ririe
Raygen Bybee, senior, Ririe
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000
