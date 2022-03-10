Here's a list of all-conference teams released this week.

Players are selected by coaches.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

5A

Co-coach of the year: Todd Barber, Rigby; Luke Sutton, Madison

Most Valuable Player: Kambree Barber, Rigby

6th Person Award: Oakley Homer, Highland

Defensive Player of the Year: Saydree Bell, Highland

First team

Aspen Caldwell, Thunder Ridge

Calyn Wood, Idaho Falls

Kambree Barber, Rigby

Kennedy Stenquist, Thunder Ridge

Grace Dow, Madison

Second team

Charli Cook, Madison

Saydree Bell, Highland

Hadley Good, Rigby

Kylee Dansie, Rigby

Brooklyn Youngstrom, Rigby

Honorable mention

Megan Hurst, Idaho Falls

Marley Spencer, Thunder Ridge

Lillee Duffin, Idaho Falls

Sydney Hess, Idaho Falls

Halle Richards, Highland

Mylee Graham, Rigby

3A

Player of the Year: Hailey Harris, Sugar-Salem

Coach of the Year: Shon Kunz, Teton

1st Team

Kennedy Gillette, Sugar-Salem

Kinley Brown, Teton

Grace Hogan, Teton

Meg Fillmore, Sugar-Salem

Rylie Neville, South Fremont

2nd Team

Tatum Streit, Teton

Katie Miller, Sugar-Salem

Natalyah Nead, Sugar-Salem

Morgan Johnson, Teton

Berklee Yancey, South Fremont

Honorable Mention

Reese Kunz, Teton

Porter Wood, Teton

Brianne Bailey, South Fremont

Addi Hill, South Fremont

Josee Angell, South Fremont

2A

Player of the Year: Maggie Ball, senior, Ririe

Co-Coach of the Year: Jake Landon, Ririe; Ben Lenz, North Fremont

First Team

Brianna Scott, junior, Ririe

Breyer Newman, senior, Ririe

Kimber Mecham, senior, West Jefferson

Adrianne Nedrow, senior, North Fremont

Eliza Anhder, senior, West Jefferson

Daytona Folkman, sophomore, Firth

Second Team

Emrie Lenz, sophomore, North Fremont

Halli Orme, junior, North Fremont

Madison Andreasen, junior, Ririe

Bridget Leslie, sophomore, Firth

Cambree Hall, senior, West Jefferson

Lindsey Dalling, senior, West Jefferson

Honorable Mention

Hailey Pilkerton, senior, Salmon

Ele Tarkalson, senior, Salmon

Emrey Guthrie, sophomore, Firth

Rylee Neilson, junior, Firth

Graycee Litton, senior, North Fremont

Mariya Hoffner, senior, North Fremont

Alyssa Hill, sophomore, North Fremont

Blanca Mazo, junior, North Fremont

McKenna Neville, senior, West Jefferson

Macie Mecham, sophomore, Firth

Skylee Coles, senior, Ririe

Piper Clayson, sophomore, Firth

McKinley Kemp, senior, Ririe

Raygen Bybee, senior, Ririe

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000

