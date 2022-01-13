Blackfoot logo

Blackfoot, Sugar-Salem and Butte County each retained their respective No. 1 rankings in this week’s girls basketball state media poll.

Defending 4A champion Blackfoot entered Thursday’s game with Thunder Ridge unbeaten at 16-0 and received all nine first-place votes.

Thunder Ridge dropped from second to fourth in the 5A poll.

Sugar-Salem also picked up all nine first-place votes in the 3A rankings.

Butte County, which entered the day unbeaten, pulled out of a tie with Lapwai for the top spot in 1AD1.

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Timberline (5) 15-1 36 3

2. Lake City (2) 14-2 32 1

3. Coeur d’Alene (2) 13-3 25 t-4

4. Thunder Ridge 14-2 20 2

5. Post Falls 14-2 18 t-4

Others receiving votes: Boise 2, Rigby 2.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Blackfoot (9) 16-0 45 1

2. Burley 15-1 36 2

3. Mountain Home 11-4 18 3

4. Preston 10-5 16 4

5. Bishop Kelly 11-4 12 t-5

Others receiving votes: Middleton 7, Columbia 1

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (9) 12-2 45 1

2. Snake River 13-4 34 2

3. Timberlake 8-3 21 3

4. Teton 10-6 13 4

5. Fruitland 10-4 7 -

Others receiving votes: South Fremont 6, Weiser 4.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Cole Valley Christian (8) 13-4 44 1

2. Grangeville 10-3 27 3

3. Melba 13-3 24 2

t-4. Ririe 12-4 19 4

t-4. Aberdeen 12-3 19 5

Others receiving votes: Soda Springs 2.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Butte County (7) 14-0 43 t-1

2. Lapwai (2) 9-2 37 t-1

3. Prairie 8-3 14 4

4. Murtaugh 11-3 13 5

5. Notus 9-1 11 -

Others receiving votes: Raft River 10, Grace 7.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rockland (7) 14-1 43 1

2. Council (1) 9-0 35 2

3. Richfield (1) 12-2 29 3

4. Kendrick 11-3 16 4

t-5. Garden Valley 6-2 4 t-5

t-5. Dietrich 9-5 4 t-5

Others receiving votes: Camas County 2, Leadore, 2.

Voters: Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com; Trevan Pixley, Lewiston Tribune; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Allan Steele, Post Register; Eric Moon, KIFI Local News 8; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press.

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000

