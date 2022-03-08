Rigby sophomore Kambree Barber drives the lane on her way to a 3-point play in the 5A district 5-6 championship game.
Blackfoot forward Hadley Humpherys gets ready to put up a shot against Skyline.
High Country Conference
All-Conference Girls Basketball
As voted on by coaches
Player of the Year: Kambree Barber, Rigby
Coach of the Year: Coach Ty Keck, Skyline
First team
Aspen Caldwell, Thunder Ridge
Hadley Humpherys, Blackfoot
Kianna Wright, Blackfoot
Shay Shippen, Skyline
Brinley Cannon, Shelley
Second team
Calyn Wood, Idaho Falls
Kennedy Stenquist, Thunder Ridge
Alyssa Harris, Bonneville
Hadley Good, Rigby
Izzy Arave, Blackfoot
Honorable mention
Brooke Cooke, Hillcrest
Charlie Cook, Madison
Charlie Cook, Bonneville
Grace Dow, Madison
Quinnleigh Kesler, Hillcrest
Marley Spencer, Thunder Ridge
Kylee Dansie, Rigby
Brooklyn Youngstrum, Rigby
Maylee Graham, Rigby
Megan Durst, Idaho Falls
Mia Williams, Shelley
Tailer Thomas, Skyline
Sienna Taylor, Skyline
