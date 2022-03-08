High Country Conference

All-Conference Girls Basketball

As voted on by coaches

Player of the Year: Kambree Barber, Rigby

Coach of the Year: Coach Ty Keck, Skyline

First team

Aspen Caldwell, Thunder Ridge

Hadley Humpherys, Blackfoot

Kianna Wright, Blackfoot

Shay Shippen, Skyline

Brinley Cannon, Shelley

Second team

Calyn Wood, Idaho Falls

Kennedy Stenquist, Thunder Ridge

Alyssa Harris, Bonneville

Hadley Good, Rigby

Izzy Arave, Blackfoot

Honorable mention

Brooke Cooke, Hillcrest

Charlie Cook, Madison

Charlie Cook, Bonneville

Grace Dow, Madison

Quinnleigh Kesler, Hillcrest

Marley Spencer, Thunder Ridge

Kylee Dansie, Rigby

Brooklyn Youngstrum, Rigby

Maylee Graham, Rigby

Megan Durst, Idaho Falls

Mia Williams, Shelley

Tailer Thomas, Skyline

Sienna Taylor, Skyline

 

