Butte County logo

The two remaining unbeaten teams in Idaho continue to lead their respective classes in this week's girls basketball state media poll.

Blackfoot, 18-0 in 4A, and Butte County, 16-0 in 1AD1, are No. 1s with Blackfoot receiving all nine first-place votes. Sugar-Salem was also the consensus No. 1 pick in 3A.

Thunder Ridge remained No. 4 in 5A, while Teton dropped a spot to No. 5 in 3A. Ririe is No. 4 in 2A.

State Media Poll

All records as of Thursday afternoon

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Timberline (6) 17-1 40 1

2. Coeur d’Alene (3) 15-3 34 3

3. Lake City 16-2 32 2

4. Thunder Ridge 15-3 12 4

5. Boise 14-2 9 -

Others receiving votes: Post Falls 6, Rigby 1, Borah 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Blackfoot (9) 18-0 45 1

2. Burley 17-1 36 2

3. Preston 13-5 22 4

4. Mountain Home 13-4 18 3

5. Bishop Kelly 11-4 8 t-5

Others receiving votes: Middleton 6.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (9) 15-2 45 1

2. Snake River 13-4 35 2

3. Timberlake 11-4 24 3

4. Fruitland 11-4 19 5

5. Teton 10-8 6 4

Others receiving votes: Weiser 4, South Fremont 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Cole Valley Christian (9) 14-4 45 1

2. Grangeville 12-3 35 2

3. Melba 13-3 24 3

4. Ririe 13-4 19 t-4

t-5. Aberdeen 12-4 4 t-5

t-5. Soda Springs 7-10 4 -

t-5. West Side 13-4 4 -

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Butte County (6) 16-0 42 1

2. Lapwai (3) 10-2 39 2

3. Prairie 10-3 22 3

4. Murtaugh 13-4 16 4

t-5. Notus 11-2 6 5

t-5. Raft River 14-2 6 -

Others receiving votes: Grace 4.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rockland (8) 15-1 44 1

2. Council 10-0 34 2

3. Richfield 14-3 22 3

4. Kendrick (1) 13-3 21 4

5. Dietrich 11-5 9 t-5

Others receiving votes: Leadore 3, Carey 2.

Voters: Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Allan Steele, Post Register; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Eric Moon, KIFI Local News 8; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000

Recommended for you