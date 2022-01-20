The two remaining unbeaten teams in Idaho continue to lead their respective classes in this week's girls basketball state media poll.
Blackfoot, 18-0 in 4A, and Butte County, 16-0 in 1AD1, are No. 1s with Blackfoot receiving all nine first-place votes. Sugar-Salem was also the consensus No. 1 pick in 3A.
Thunder Ridge remained No. 4 in 5A, while Teton dropped a spot to No. 5 in 3A. Ririe is No. 4 in 2A.
State Media Poll
All records as of Thursday afternoon
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberline (6) 17-1 40 1
2. Coeur d’Alene (3) 15-3 34 3
3. Lake City 16-2 32 2
4. Thunder Ridge 15-3 12 4
5. Boise 14-2 9 -
Others receiving votes: Post Falls 6, Rigby 1, Borah 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Blackfoot (9) 18-0 45 1
2. Burley 17-1 36 2
3. Preston 13-5 22 4
4. Mountain Home 13-4 18 3
5. Bishop Kelly 11-4 8 t-5
Others receiving votes: Middleton 6.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (9) 15-2 45 1
2. Snake River 13-4 35 2
3. Timberlake 11-4 24 3
4. Fruitland 11-4 19 5
5. Teton 10-8 6 4
Others receiving votes: Weiser 4, South Fremont 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Cole Valley Christian (9) 14-4 45 1
2. Grangeville 12-3 35 2
3. Melba 13-3 24 3
4. Ririe 13-4 19 t-4
t-5. Aberdeen 12-4 4 t-5
t-5. Soda Springs 7-10 4 -
t-5. West Side 13-4 4 -
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Butte County (6) 16-0 42 1
2. Lapwai (3) 10-2 39 2
3. Prairie 10-3 22 3
4. Murtaugh 13-4 16 4
t-5. Notus 11-2 6 5
t-5. Raft River 14-2 6 -
Others receiving votes: Grace 4.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (8) 15-1 44 1
2. Council 10-0 34 2
3. Richfield 14-3 22 3
4. Kendrick (1) 13-3 21 4
5. Dietrich 11-5 9 t-5
Others receiving votes: Leadore 3, Carey 2.
Voters: Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Allan Steele, Post Register; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Eric Moon, KIFI Local News 8; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000