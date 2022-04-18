BLACKFOOT — One is a four-year starter who accumulated 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds throughout her career for Blackfoot. The other was the final piece of the puzzle that brought Blackfoot its first state championship in girls basketball.
The dynamic duo of Hadley Humpherys and Kianna Wright is now headed to Utah State University Eastern to play basketball at the next level.
Humpherys has been a four-year starter who was an impact player from the first time she stepped onto the court. She responded with double-digit scoring and double-digit rebounding and forced defenses to double and even triple team her in the post area. She quickly became part of the nucleus that was formed that brought championships to Blackfoot High School.
Humpherys plans on majoring in nursing and plans to become a nurse anesthetist while Wright will study nursing as well with the intent of becoming a nurse practitioner.
When Humpherys was teamed with Izzy Arave and Wright, the trio started a winning tradition at Blackfoot and changed the culture of girls’ basketball on the way to a 4A state title in 2021 and a third-place trophy this past season.
The addition of Wright to the lineup when she was a sophomore gave the Broncos three solid players from which to build a championship team. Additional parts were added with Prairie Caldwell and Esperanza Vergara.
Now Humpherys and Wright will be taking their basketball skills to Price, Utah.
“This is going to be exciting for both of us,” Humpherys said. “With the rapport on the floor that we have already developed, we look to continue to do what we do, which is get the ball inside where we can score high percentage shots.”
The pair has developed quite the bond over the past several years, with Humpherys’ great passing skill lending itself to setting up Wright on cuts to the basket. Wright has done even more to make the duo so tough for opponents to defend by adding a 3-point shot to her arsenal and keeping teams from being able to double both players when they are in the paint.
“We felt that we both wanted to go somewhere that we could continue to play together,” Wright said. “Eastern gave us that opportunity and we are both really excited to be able to be part of a winning program as well.”