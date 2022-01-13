Blackfoot kept its perfect record intact Thursday at Thunder Ridge in a battle that looked like a blowout early but ultimately came down to the last shot.
“Our team’s mentally tough” Blackfoot head coach Raimee Odum said after the Broncos held on for 50-49 win. “I think we had moments where we kind of let the pressure get to us, but they’ve been through a lot of tough games. Just this group as a whole. So they know how to win close games. Tonight was a little too close for comfort though.”
The Broncos built a 27-12 early lead against their 5A foe with stifling defense and varied offense.
In the second half, the Titans rallied with pressure defense. With 5:14 left on the game clock Marley Spence hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to two. Blackfoot maintained its lead for the rest of the game but Thunder Ridge kept cutting the deficit to two or three points.
“I have to give Thunder Ridge credit,” Odum said. “They came out in the second half, they didn’t quit. That's what’s so great about this program is they never show any quit. So we’re just fortunate we came out on top.”
Thunder Ridge’s Kennedy Stenquist hit a deep three with 1.8 seconds left on the game clock and then the Titans fouled and the Broncos missed both shots. Thunder Ridge missed the final shot and Blackfoot slipped out with the win.
Thunder Ridge head coach Jeremy Spencer said 30 more second would have nabbed the Titans the win.
“I am super proud of how we came back and played,” Spencer said. “To fall just a little bit short. They accepted our challenge of being more physical and playing hard. And let us set the tone.”
Blackfoot's Kianna Wright led all scorers with 16 points.
Blackfoot has now swept the Titans this season after beating them 63-57 in Blackfoot. The Broncos have gone undefeated against 5A teams, and all teams, this season going 7-0 against four different 5A teams.
Thunder Ridge (14-3) has now lost two straight after losing 58-50 to Rigby on Tuesday. The Titans play Madison Wednesday in Rexburg.
Blackfoot has four games left in the regular season. The Broncos play at Shelley on Wednesday.