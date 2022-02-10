Sorry, an error occurred.
Perfection was the theme of the final girls basketball state media poll released Thursday.
Blackfoot (24-0) and Butte County (21-0) have already punched their tickets to next week's state tournament, and retained the top spots in the 4A and 1AD1 polls, respectively.
Sugar-Salem (19-2) is No. 1 again in 3A, while Thunder Ridge (No. 4 in 5A) and Ririe (No. 5 in 2A) held on to their spots in the rankings.
Girls state poll
Records through Wednesday
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberline (7) 22-1 48 1
2. Lake City 20-3 29 3
3. Coeur d'Alene (1) 19-4 22 2
4. Thunder Ridge 20-3 20 4
5. Boise 18-3 10 5
Others receiving votes: None.
Class 4A
1. Blackfoot (8) 24-0 40 1
2. Burley 21-1 32 2
3. Preston 15-7 20 3
4. Middleton 17-6 15 -
5. Mountain Home 17-5 8 4
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 5.
Class 3A
1. Sugar-Salem (8) 19-2 40 1
2. Snake River 20-5 31 2
3. Fruitland 16-5 23 3
4. Kellogg 13-5 13 5
5. Timberlake 16-6 8 4
Others receiving votes: Parma 4, Weiser 1.
Class 2A
1. Cole Valley (8) 18-4 40 1
2. Grangeville 18-3 30 2
3. Melba 18-3 26 3
4. Aberdeen 19-5 10 4
5. Ririe 17-6 9 5
Others receiving votes: Soda Springs 5.
Class 1A Division I
1. Butte County (7) 21-0 38 1
2. Lapwai 17-3 28 3
3. Prairie (1) 18-3 27 2
4. Raft River 19-4 10 -
t-5. Murtaugh 17-6 4 4
t-5. Notus 15-3 4 -
Others receiving votes: Grace 3.
Class 1A Division II
1. Rockland (7) 21-1 38 1
2. Council 16-0 32 2
3. Kendrick (1) 18-5 25 4
4. Richfield 19-5 11 3
5. Dietrich 15-5 6 5
Others receiving votes: Leadore 3, Carey 3, Tri-Valley 2.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Eric Moon, KIFI; Allan Steele, Post Register; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000
