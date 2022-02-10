Blackfoot logo

Perfection was the theme of the final girls basketball state media poll released Thursday.

Blackfoot (24-0) and Butte County (21-0) have already punched their tickets to next week's state tournament, and retained the top spots in the 4A and 1AD1 polls, respectively.

Sugar-Salem (19-2) is No. 1 again in 3A, while Thunder Ridge (No. 4 in 5A) and Ririe (No. 5 in 2A) held on to their spots in the rankings.

Girls state poll

Records through Wednesday

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Timberline (7) 22-1 48 1

2. Lake City 20-3 29 3

3. Coeur d'Alene (1) 19-4 22 2

4. Thunder Ridge 20-3 20 4

5. Boise 18-3 10 5

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Blackfoot (8) 24-0 40 1

2. Burley 21-1 32 2

3. Preston 15-7 20 3

4. Middleton 17-6 15 -

5. Mountain Home 17-5 8 4

Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 5.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (8) 19-2 40 1

2. Snake River 20-5 31 2

3. Fruitland 16-5 23 3

4. Kellogg 13-5 13 5

5. Timberlake 16-6 8 4

Others receiving votes: Parma 4, Weiser 1.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Cole Valley (8) 18-4 40 1

2. Grangeville 18-3 30 2

3. Melba 18-3 26 3

4. Aberdeen 19-5 10 4

5. Ririe 17-6 9 5

Others receiving votes: Soda Springs 5.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Butte County (7) 21-0 38 1

2. Lapwai 17-3 28 3

3. Prairie (1) 18-3 27 2

4. Raft River 19-4 10 -

t-5. Murtaugh 17-6 4 4

t-5. Notus 15-3 4 -

Others receiving votes: Grace 3.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rockland (7) 21-1 38 1

2. Council 16-0 32 2

3. Kendrick (1) 18-5 25 4

4. Richfield 19-5 11 3

5. Dietrich 15-5 6 5

Others receiving votes: Leadore 3, Carey 3, Tri-Valley 2.

Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune; Brittany Cooper, KMVT; Eric Moon, KIFI; Allan Steele, Post Register; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com.

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000

