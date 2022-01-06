Thunder Ridge made a jump to second place in this week's girls basketball state media poll, earning a first-place vote and moving up from the No. 4 spot in 5A.
Unbeaten Blackfoot received all nine first-place votes in 4A to remain No. 1 and Sugar-Salem did the same in 3A, claiming all nine first-place votes.
Ririe entered the 2A poll at No. 4 and Butte County moved into a first-place tie with Lapwai in 1AD1.
State Media Poll
All records as of Thursday afternoon
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lake City (7) 14-1 43 2
2. Thunder Ridge (1) 13-1 30 4
3. Timberline (1) 13-1 28 1
t-4. Coeur d'Alene 12-3 14 3
t-4. Post Falls 13-2 14 5
Others receiving votes: Boise 3, Borah 3.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Blackfoot (9) 14-0 45 1
2. Burley 13-1 36 2
3. Mountain Home 10-3 24 3
4. Preston 9-5 16 4
t-5. Shelley 7-5 5 5
t-5. Bishop Kelly 9-4 5 -
Others receiving votes: Middleton 4.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (9) 10-2 45 1
2. Snake River 9-4 33 2
3. Timberlake 8-2 26 3
4. Teton 9-4 15 4
5. Weiser 9-3 7 5
Others receiving votes: South Fremont 6, Fruitland 3.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Cole Valley Christian (7) 11-4 43 1
2. Melba (2) 12-1 38 2
3. Grangeville 8-3 19 4
4. Ririe 10-4 12 -
5. Aberdeen 9-3 11 3
Others receiving votes: West Side 8, Soda Springs 4.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
t-1. Lapwai (5) 8-2 40 1
t-1. Butte County (4) 12-0 40 2
3. Grace 9-4 20 3
4. Prairie 7-2 15 4
5. Murtaugh 9-2 13 5
Others receiving votes: Raft River 4, Wallace 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (6) 11-1 41 1
2. Council (1) 7-0 29 4
3. Richfield (1) 10-2 25 3
4. Kendrick (1) 9-3 24 2
t-5. Garden Valley 6-1 6 5
t-5. Dietrich 8-3 6 -
Others receiving votes: Mackay 3.
Voters: Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Pat Sutphin, Times-News; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Eric Moon, KIFI Local News 8; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Allan Steele, Post Register; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brittany Cooper, KMVT.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000