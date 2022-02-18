The Butte County girls basketball team's path to a perfect season ran into a seemingly chaotic yet effective Prairie team in Friday's 1AD1 state semifinals.
Prairie took an early lead, Butte County made a charge, but Prairie proved too much in the second half and pulled away for a 56-37 win at Columbia High School.
The tone was set early as both teams turned the ball over 16 times in the first half and committed a combined 18 fouls, but it was the (Prairie) Pirates that seemed to thrive on the pace and the bodies on the floor style.
"We knew they were going to come at us ... and we thought we had the recipe," Butte County coach Carla Hansen said, adding that recovering from the early double-digit deficit and eventually tying the game before halftime looked like a good omen.
"I thought we were back in our groove at that point," she said.
But Prairie finished the half on an 8-0 run and started to pull away in the third quarter as the (Butte County) Pirates struggled to muster much of an offense, shooting just 28%. Butte County ended up shooting just 30% for the game and Prairie, which reached the state title game a year ago, didn't miss a beat.
Prairie slowed things up in the second half, patiently moving the ball around and looking for opportunities inside.
That strategy worked as well as Prairie upped its lead to 14 late in the third. Butte County's offense never got in synch after the big run in the second quarter.
Hansen said she expected her team to get back in the game, but the shots just didn't fall.
Kiya McAffee finished with 11 points and Anna Knight added 10 for Butte County. Prairie had three players in double figures, led by Josie Remacle with 14 points.
Butte County (22-1) plays Raft River (20-5) at noon at Columbia High in the 1AD1 third-place game.
Prairie (20-4) faces Lapwai (20-3) in the championship game at the Idaho Center. Tip is 11:30 a.m.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000