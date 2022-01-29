Girls basketball district tournaments are under way with state berths on the line in each classification.
Here’s a look at what to expect as the action heats up.
5A
Thunder Ridge is the top seed for the District 5-6 tournament which begins Tuesday.
The Titans (18-3) will play Highland (10-10) in the first round while Idaho Falls (6-15) is at Madison (9-11). Rigby (16-4) is the No. 2 seed and split the two games with the Titans.
Player to watch is Aspen Caldwell, who leads Thunder Ridge at 17.2 points per game.
4A
Blackfoot is out to defend its state title and has dominated the regular season, beating opponents by an average of nearly 19 points per game. The Broncos (21-0) have not only preyed on the 4A teams, they’ve beaten 5A Thunder Ridge and Rigby twice, as well as 3A No. 1 Sugar-Salem.
Besides Blackfoot, only Skyline had a winning conference record at 5-3, while Shelley finished the regular season 11-9 overall.
The conference lost two of its most prolific players to knee injuries this year with Skyline’s Mattie Olson and Hillcrest’s Macy Larsen missing the season.
The 4A tournament begins Tuesday with higher seeds hosting. Blackfoot hosts No. 5 Hillcrest and No. 3 Bonneville hosts No. 4 Shelley.
3A
The three-team Mountain Rivers Conference has been competitive overall, but top-seed Sugar-Salem (17-2, 4-0) rolled through conference play unscathed and is ranked No. 1 in the state media poll.
Sugar-Salem is balanced with Kennedy Gillette leading the team in scoring at 13.9 points, Hailey Harris leading with 7.3 rebounds, and Meg Fillmore leading in assists with 2.8.
The Diggers have had little trouble with Teton (13-8, 2-2) or South Fremont (11-9, 0-4) during the regular season. The conference does have a chance at a second team in the state tournament, but the second-place team will have to win two play-in games to advance.
2A
The 2A tournament begins Monday at the highest seeds. No. 1 Ririe (15-6, 7-1) had another solid season and could prove tough to beat.
Breyer Newman tops the Bulldogs with 13.2 points and also averaged 6.1 rebounds. Maggie Ball leads with 7.1 rebounds and Skylee Coles averages 3.1 assists.
North Fremont (5-3, 9-9) is the No. 2 seed and No. 3 West Jefferson (8-12, 5-3) had a winning conference record. Firth handed the Bulldogs their lone conference loss.
1AD1
Butte County (19-0) has rolled through conference play and is loaded with seniors and experience. District 5-6 only gets one seed to the state tournament, so Challis (4-11, 0-4) and Grace (13-7, 2-2) will look for the upset to keep their seasons alive.
The tournament starts Thursday at Thunder Ridge.
1AD2
The Rocky Mountain Conference tournament started on Saturday night.
Entering play, Rockland (18-1, 14-0) was the top team during the regular season and will be chased by locals No. 2 Leadore (16-4, 10-4) , No. 4 Mackay (12-7, 9-5)and No. 5 Watersprings (5-13, 5-9).
Two teams from the conference advance to the state tournament.