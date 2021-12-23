Blackfoot (4A) and Sugar-Salem (3A) remained in the top spots in their respective classes in this week's state media girls basketball poll.
There wasn't a lot of movement heading into the holiday week as Shelley held on to the No. 5 spot in 4A and Thunder Ridge was fourth in 5A.
In 3A, Teton stayed at No. 4 and South Fremont received votes.
Butte County was second in 1AD1
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Timberline (3) 10-0 31 1
2. Lake City (4) 12-0 30 2
3. Coeur d'Alene 9-0 21 3
4. Thunder Ridge 9-1 13 4
5. Post Falls 8-1 5 -
Others receiving votes: Boise 3, Borah 2
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Blackfoot (7) 13-0 35 1
2. Burley 11-0 28 2
3. Mountain Home 10-3 18 4
4. Preston 8-5 12 3
5. Shelley 7-4 8 5
Others receiving votes: Middleton 3, Bishop Kelly 1
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem 8-2 31 1
2. Snake River 7-2 25 3
3. Timberlake (1) 5-1 23 2
4. Teton 9-3 13 4
5. Weiser 7-2 8 -
Others receiving votes: South Fremont 4, Fruitland 1
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Cole Valley Christian (5) 11-1 34 1
2. Melba 11-1 29 2
3. Aberdeen 8-3 15 4
4. Grangeville 5-3 9 3
5. West Side 8-3 5 5
Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 4, Ririe 4, Soda Springs 4, Marsing 1
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (6) 7-0 34 1
2. Butte County (1) 11-0 29 2
3. Grace 8-4 10 4
4. Prairie 6-2 9 5
5. Murtaugh 8-2 8 -
Others receiving votes: Notus 6, Wallace 6, Raft River 3
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (5) 11-1 33 1
2. Kendrick (1) 8-0 26 2
3. Richfield 10-2 19 t-3
4. Council 7-0 17 4
5. Garden Valley 7-1 6 t-3
Others receiving votes: Mackay 3, Dietrich 1
Voters: Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review; Trevan Pixley, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Eric Moon, Local News 8.