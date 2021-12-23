Blackfoot logo

Blackfoot (4A) and Sugar-Salem (3A) remained in the top spots in their respective classes in this week's state media girls basketball poll.

There wasn't a lot of movement heading into the holiday week as Shelley held on to the No. 5 spot in 4A and Thunder Ridge was fourth in 5A.

In 3A, Teton stayed at No. 4 and South Fremont received votes.

Butte County was second in 1AD1

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Timberline (3) 10-0 31 1

2. Lake City (4) 12-0 30 2

3. Coeur d'Alene 9-0 21 3

4. Thunder Ridge 9-1 13 4

5. Post Falls 8-1 5 -

Others receiving votes: Boise 3, Borah 2

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Blackfoot (7) 13-0 35 1

2. Burley 11-0 28 2

3. Mountain Home 10-3 18 4

4. Preston 8-5 12 3

5. Shelley 7-4 8 5

Others receiving votes: Middleton 3, Bishop Kelly 1

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem 8-2 31 1

2. Snake River 7-2 25 3

3. Timberlake (1) 5-1 23 2

4. Teton 9-3 13 4

5. Weiser 7-2 8 -

Others receiving votes: South Fremont 4, Fruitland 1

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Cole Valley Christian (5) 11-1 34 1

2. Melba 11-1 29 2

3. Aberdeen 8-3 15 4

4. Grangeville 5-3 9 3

5. West Side 8-3 5 5

Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 4, Ririe 4, Soda Springs 4, Marsing 1

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Lapwai (6) 7-0 34 1

2. Butte County (1) 11-0 29 2

3. Grace 8-4 10 4

4. Prairie 6-2 9 5

5. Murtaugh 8-2 8 -

Others receiving votes: Notus 6, Wallace 6, Raft River 3

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rockland (5) 11-1 33 1

2. Kendrick (1) 8-0 26 2

3. Richfield 10-2 19 t-3

4. Council 7-0 17 4

5. Garden Valley 7-1 6 t-3

Others receiving votes: Mackay 3, Dietrich 1

Voters: Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Dave Nichols, The Spokesman-Review; Trevan Pixley, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle; Eric Moon, Local News 8.

 

