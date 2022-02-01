REXBURG -- Whitney Wasden is known more for her defense than her shooting ability, though she typically hits at least one 3-pointer a game. The one she hit Tuesday night decided Madison’s 5A District 5-6 opener against Idaho Falls.
Fellow wing Charli Cook had just tied the game at 57-57 with a corner 3-pointer around the 11 second mark. Madison swung the ball around the 3-point line with shooters Cook and Whitney Mackenzie touching the ball.
Idaho Falls defenders hugged the Madison players, but sagged off when the ball reached Wasden. The veteran guard paused, eyed the basket and released the ball just before the buzzer sounded. It sailed through the air and into the bucket to give the Bobcats a 60-57 win.
“I like to lie to you and tell you I drew it up,” Madison head coach Luke Sutton said. “I wanted our three guards on the perimeter to swing until they got a good look. So any of those guards had the green light to shoot that and it just worked to get it swung over to Whit to bang it in.”
Sutton gave Wasden credit for stepping up and hitting the shot in a high pressure situation.
“Whitney's really made her name by being a pesky defender and rebounder,” Sutton said. “Tonight it was just her senior leadership. She just wasn’t afraid to square up and shoot it. That’s why that was so clutch from her because she’s not normally would end the game that way but she just was clutch.”
After a back-and-forth first half Madison trailed by five for most of the second half.
Idaho Falls doubled, denied, and even tripled Madison leading scorer Grace Dow, who typically dominates in the paint.
“Every time she got in the post it was just an immediate collapse on her,” Sutton said. “She’s one of our best players so any time she touches it she’s going to usually see a double team. Their game plan was to not let her beat them in by the basket. So they really bodied her up as far as they could and they doubled her.”
Dow ended the game with 14 points to lead the Bobcats making up for the post denial with a plethora of free throws. Cook added 13 points including two threes and Mackenzie added 11.
Madison’s game-winning run came in the last couple of minutes of the game.
“I think just staying the course and playing just a little bit tighter defense (made the difference),” Sutton said. “We challenged them to get one step closer on defense and that just seemed to cause a little more turnovers down the stretch there. Just more intense, more lock-down defense is what changed in the fourth quarter.”
Madison outscored Idaho Falls 20-12 in the final quarter.
Sutton said his players came in clutch down the stretch.
“I am really proud (of them) for just showing some grit,” Sutton said. “I think we were down eight (early in the) fourth quarter. It took us forever to whittle that down. Pretty much the last minute to get it tied. Their grit is what stood out to me.”
Madison will next play Rigby Thursday for a spot in the district title game. The Trojans beat the Bobcats 52-38 and 52-28 in their two regular season matchups.