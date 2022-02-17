North Fremont trailed by 13 points early in the second quarter. It looked like No. 2 seed Melba would blowout the No. 7 seeded Huskies in Thursday's 2A state opener. Then North Fremont rallied.
But it wasn't enough as Melba held on in overtime for a 47-44 victory.
The Huskies anticipated a man-to-man defense from the tape they'd seen of Melba but the Mustangs came out in a zone.
“Once we settled in we executed our offense with high lows,” coach Ben Lenz said. “The kids started battling back and it kind of put (Melba) on their heels. It just made it to where it was a game where every possession mattered and that’s all we could ask for to give ourselves a chance to win in the end.”
The Huskies first led with 1:18 left in regulation when Halli Orme drove up the middle to put a layup in over the front of the rim to make it 39-37.
The Huskies built their lead to three points after sophomore forward Emrie Lenz riffled an inbound pass from the far baseline over the defense to Graycee Litton who a Mustang fouled. Litton hit one of two free throws.
Melba’s Kendall Clark hit a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left ultimately sending the game to overtime.
The Huskies battled in the extra period and came within a last second three of winning the game, but Melba ultimately outscored them 7-4 in the period.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the effort our kids put out there,” Lenz said. “We had a hole to climb out of. The kids just chipped away and they put everything on the line and they didn’t have anything in the tank at the end. There’s no regrets.”
Emrie Lenz led the Huskies with 15 points, Halli Orme scored 10 points and Blanca Mazo and Adrianne Nedrow each scored six points.
“It hurt to have lost a game like that,” Ben Lenz said. “But, if they didn’t have respect already I think they showed what they were all about tonight. (They’re) just gritty and a great group of kids to be a part of.”
The Huskies play Soda Springs in the consolation bracket semifinals Friday at 2 p.m.
“When you put that much emotion out there—it’s going to be a test of if we bring that emotion back to that level, but I know these kids are gritty and I think they gained a little confidence tonight even within that game itself,” Lenz said. “I think that will help us going into tomorrow.”