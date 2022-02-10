RIGBY – After losing to Thunder Ridge in the 5A District 5-6 championship game on Tuesday night the goal for Rigby was simple; win Thursday and advance to next week’s 5A state tournament.
All that stood between the Trojans and the state berth was a scrappy Idaho Falls team.
The opening quarter wasn’t pretty for either side, but the Trojans ramped up the defense in the second quarter holding the Tigers to just two points and eventually cruised to a 53-40 victory.
“I think we definitely had some nerves,” Rigby head coach Todd Barber said. “Idaho Falls came out and pressured us and it took our guards some time to react to that. But once we did, I thought the girls played a good game.”
Idaho Falls opened the game in a full court press defense that pressured the Rigby guards and made it difficult to move the ball close to the basket. The Tigers held the Trojans to just three points after five minutes of play ands led 7-6 at the end of the opening quarter.
In the quarter break Barber told his team to ramp up the pressure. The Trojans responded.
Rigby outscored the Tigers 18-2 in the quarter using pressure defense and a handful of fastbreak layups to take control of the game.
Rigby led 24-9 at halftime.
“I thought in that second quarter we did what we needed to do,” Barber said. “We got aggressive on defense and it led to transition baskets. Once we got that lead, we didn’t let off on the pressure.”
The 15-point halftime deficit did not take the fight out of the Tigers who opened the second half with three consecutive 3-pointers, two by Megan Hurst, but the lead got lower than 13 the remainder of the quarter as the defensive pressure of the Trojans was too much to overcome.
Rigby built the lead to as many as 26 in the final period, before Barber pulled his starters from the game.
“I am so proud of these girls the earned this,” Barber said. “They played so hard all season and to see them reach a goal they set out for themselves, I couldn’t be happier."
Kambree Barber led the Trojans with a game-high 19 points. Mylee Graham added 10. Idaho Falls was led by Hurst’s 10 points.
Rigby will now wait for the seeding for next week’s state tournament which begins Thursday at the Idaho Center in Nampa.