Ririe’s girls basketball team won six straight games from Dec. 14 to Jan. 20 but then the injuries hit.
The Bulldog’s lost leading scorer Breyer Newman (12.3 ppg) on Jan. 4 against South Fremont at home. She dislocated her kneecap, fractured her tibial plateau, tore her patella tendon and partially tore her MCL.
When Newman went down she wondered if it would end her season.
Weeks later, after four more wins, another top four scorer went down in Skylee Coles (5.9 ppg). Coles hurt her right meniscus a year after tearing her left meniscus.
Ririe dropped two straight games to Firth and South Fremont—two teams they had beaten earlier in the year. The Firth loss especially stung because it was a district loss and because they had beaten the Cougars by 30 points the first time they played them.
“We went down there without those other gals and we didn’t play up to a level that we felt was up to our standard,” Ririe head coach Jake Landon said. “That was definitely a little bit of a gut-check moment for us to see what we were going to do and what we were going to be for the rest of the season.”
Things worked out pretty well since then as the Bulldogs won their sixth straight district title and are back at the 2A state tournament beginning with Thursday's matchup against Aberdeen.
It hasn't been easy.
Newman struggled as she watched from her helpless spot on the bench.
“It was just hard mentally having to sit on the sidelines and watch my team and not be able to help,” Newman said. “Then we found out that it might not be as long as (we thought) it was. So I was grateful to be able to come back and play with them.”
Newman had to sit out for about a month and Coles sat out for a couple of weeks.
Ririe enters the state tournament having won four of five games including Saturday’s district title game where the Bulldogs dismantled North Fremont.
Newman still feels her injury when she suits up for the Bulldogs and she endures two physical therapy appointments a week.
“My muscles are achy,” Newman said. “I went from doing nothing for a few weeks and then coming back it definitely hurts a little bit but it’s worth it.”
Both Newman and Coles will likely have to fight through their injuries for as long as they last in this week’s state tournament.
“Neither one of them is 100% for sure but they’re being tough and they’re playing through some pain and they’re giving us some good minutes,” Landon said. “And we probably wouldn’t be here without them.”
Newman said mental toughness and positivity have carried them through. Landon seems to agree.
“I think that our mental toughness is a good quality of this team,” Landon said. “I think we’re pretty tough in that way. Especially Breyer, is just as mentally tough as they come. She’s just going to show up every day and work her tail off and be a good leader. And I think that will help.”
Thursday's game against Aberdeen tips at 2 p.m. Ririe played Aberdeen twice this season losing 50-44 in Aberdeen on Nov. 23 and 56-34 in Ririe on Dec. 11.
Aberdeen shot three times as many free throws as Ririe in the two teams' second meeting. Landon feels like they have a shot if they can keep the Tigers off the line.
“We don’t feel like we’re ever out of a game,” Landon said. “It comes from the way this program’s been for years. We try to challenge ourselves. We play summer ball games and we work on stuff with Rigby (5A) and Thunder Ridge (5A) . We work on stuff against bigger schools who have big teams and we’re not afraid to compete. So we’re not ever going to back down."