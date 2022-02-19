Thunder Ridge's Aspen Caldwell drives to the basket in Saturday's 5A consolation game against Post Falls.
It was a busy three days for area girls basketball teams at the state tournaments.
Nine of the 10 area teams made it into Saturday's trophy round. Here's a recap of the games.
5A Consolation final
THUNDER RIDGE 63, POST FALLS 58: At Ridgevue, Aspen Caldwell finished with 28 points as the Titans pulled away in the second half to claim the consolation trophy.
Post Falls led 37-26 at the half, but Thunder Ridge (22-4) dominated the third quarter 22-9 and finished the second half shooting 52% after shooting just 28% in the first.
Marley Spencer scored 14 points and had a team-high eight rebounds.
Third-place game
LAKE CITY 59, RIGBY 46: At Ridgevue, Lake City put the game away with a 22-point fourth quarter and had three players finish in double figures, led by Kendall Pickford's 15 points.
Kylie Dansie and Kambree Barber each scored 11 points for the Trojans (19-7).
4A
BLACKFOOT 36, PRESTON 29: At Mountain View, the Broncos bounced back from a tough loss to Skyline in the semifinals to grind out a low scoring game against Preston.
The game was tied at 18-18 after three quarters before the Broncos (26-1) took control in the fourth.
Marlee Pieper scored a game-high 14 points and had seven rebounds for Blackfoot. Hadley Humpherys just missed a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds.
2A
Consolation final
SODA SPRINGS 51, RIRIE 50: At Kuna, Brianna Scott scored 12 points and Breyer Newman added 11 for the Bulldogs in a game that saw 15 lead changes and eight ties.
Soda Springs hit 6 of 7 3-pointers in the second half. Ririe finishes the season 19-9.
1AD1
BUTTE COUNTY 61, RAFT RIVER 17: At Columbia, the Pirates finished off a stellar season with a third-place trophy.
After struggling offensively in Friday's semifinal loss to Prairie, the Pirates jumped out to a 34-9 lead in Saturday's game and held Raft River to single digits in every quarter.
Kiya McAffee scored 19 points and Syvannah Bird added 14 in the win.
Butte County finishes the season 23-1.
1AD2
KENDRICK 64, LEADORE 38: At Nampa, Kendrick jumped out to a double-digit lead and the Mustangs never recovered.
Leadore had two players finish with double-doubles as Sadie Bird scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Mackenzie Mackay scored 11 points and added 12 rebounds.
Leadore, which made its first appearance in the state tournament in more than a decade, finished 20-7
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.