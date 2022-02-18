Chasing a state title was never supposed to be easy.
In the final six seconds of Friday's 4A state girls basketball semifinal between Skyline and Blackfoot, Skyline senior Tailer Thomas went from sinking two clutch free throws to clutching her left knee at the other end of the court and wreathing in agony on the floor as her teammates celebrated the biggest win in program history.
Thomas's injury put a damper on what had been a thrilling championship-level game and muted the celebration by the Grizzlies, who defeated the defending 4A champion Broncos with a stellar defensive effort on the way to a 50-48 win and a date in Saturday's state championship game. It's the first time Skyline will play for a state championship.
Thomas was eventually helped off the floor and later left the locker room with a bag of ice taped to her knee. It's unclear if she will be available to play in Saturday's game.
Thomas scored 14 points, grabbed a team-high five rebounds and was instrumental in the defensive effort to stop the Broncos, especially inside the paint.
After a wild back-and-fourth fourth quarter, it was Thomas who calmly sank two free throws with six seconds left to give Skyline a 50-48 lead. The Broncos pushed the ball upcourt and got a shot off, but missed the mark as the final buzzer sounded. Thomas was caught up in the frantic wash of players and went down on the final play.
"Without her I don't think we would have won," Skyline's Shay Shippen said.
Shippen did her part, finishing with 14 points and five assists.
The two have been exactly what coach Ty Keck said he was looking for when last year's leading scorer and Montana State signee Mattie Olson suffered a knee injury before the season.
Without Olson's scoring prowess and leadership, the Grizzlies had to adjust.
"When we lost Mattie I knew it was going to be tough," Keck said. "But I knew we had a couple of players who could step up and fill roles ... You lose Mattie and it took us so long to find our identity, but we got it figured out at the right time."
It took some time for the Grizzlies' identity to emerge Friday as the Broncos jumped out to a 10-2 lead and looked ready to roll to another win. Blackfoot entered the game riding a 29-game win streak dating back to last year's title run, and had beaten Skyline in their previous four games this season, all by double digits.
The Grizzlies had hovered around .500 most of the season, but began to find some answers as the freshman Shippen started to emerge as an offensive weapon, averaging nearly 20 points per game.
She and Thomas came up big on Friday, as did Sienna Taylor, who scored 14 points and hit 4 of 7 3-pointers.
Skyline's defense, which Keck said might be underrated, proved to be the difference.
Blackfoot's Kianna Wright (19 points) and Hadley Humpherys (13 points) got their points, but the Grizzlies made them work for every shot and the rest of the team was held to a combined 16 points while shooting 29% in the second half.
"Our thing is we just keep preaching our disciplined defense," Keck said, adding the Grizzlies speed was a good counter to Blackfoot's size.
Thomas and Teresa Ledezma, listed at 6-foot and 5-10, respectively, focused on slowing down Blackfoot's Humpherys, who can be a force inside.
Humpherys, who scored six quick points in the opening quarter, was shut down for most of the game, but came back strong in the fourth quarter, scoring inside. The Broncos took a 47-46 lead on a driving basket by Isabelle Arave, but Shippen knocked down a shot as Skyline regained the advantage.
Humpherys was fouled with 13 seconds left and hit the first free throw to tie the game at 48. The second free throw bounced off the rim and created a scramble for the ball that was eventually recovered by Skyline. Thomas was fouled, setting up the late drama.
The loss was hard on a Blackfoot team that had been so focused in its quest to repeat.
“It means a lot to them," coach Raimee Odum said. "That’s why they’re emotional. So we just want to make them understand that a game like that — or something that happened during the game that was a mistake — it doesn’t define who you are. It doesn’t define our team.”
Skyline (15-13) will play Burley in Saturday's 4A championship game. Tip is 6 p.m. at the Idaho Center.
Blackfoot (25-1) faces Preston (17-8) in the third-place game at noon at Mountain View High School.