Skyline appeared to have a comfortable lead over Pocatello in Thursday’s girls championship game of the East Idaho Holiday Shootout tournament.
But Pocatello clawed back to make it a one-point game in the closing minute. Typically, the Grizzlies would look to all-everything player Mattie Olson to make a basket or big play.
But with Olson sidelined for the season with a knee injury, the Grizzlies have relied on the emergence of freshman Shay Shippen.
It was Shippen who led the team with 20 points on Thursday, including the clinching free throws with a second left to give Skyline a 46-43 win.
Coach Ty Keck said the season has been a work in progress without Olson on the floor, but Thursday’s win was a good example of the team’s development through the first 12 games of the season.
The win was Skyline’s third straight and fourth in five games. Shippen has emerged as a scoring threat. She scored 31 points against RSL Academy in the tournament opener.
That’s good news, but Keck said he also likes what he saw on the other end of the floor.
“We know the kind of team that we’re capable of being,” Keck said. “It was really nice to see us buy into what we’re preaching, which is being a very disciplined defensive team, our boxouts getting better, and it showed. Defensively, we’ve given teams some headaches over the last three days.”
The Grizzlies held Pocatello to just six points in the opening quarter and led 22-14 at the half.
The Bison started chipping away at the lead with Kennasyn Garza using her size underneath to block shots and eventually take advantage posting up down low on offense.
Garza’s putback with a minute to go cut the deficit down to 43-39. Hallie Pearson scored to cut the Skyline lead down to two points and then hit a long 2-pointer with less than 20 seconds left to pull the Bison within 44-43. Pocatello got a couple of shots up in the closing seconds, but couldn’t connect. Shippen sealed the win with a rebound and the final free throws.
“Anytime you can win a game that’s close ... it really shows the poise and composure that you have,” Keck said. “We have a really young team, an inexperienced team, and obviously it takes some time to get that all figured out. But if we can keep playing like this it looks like we’re doing some good things.”
Sienna Taylor finished with nine points, Kysa Shippen scored seven and Tailer Thomas added six points.
Skyline (5-7) is at Shelley on Wednesday.
