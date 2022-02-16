GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENTS
5A
THUNDER RIDGE
Record: 20-3
State seed: #3; District Five-Six Champ
Coach: Jeremy Spencer, fourth season
Players to watch: G Aspen Caldwell, jr.; PG Kennedy Stenquist, jr.; G Marley Spencer, jr.
Notes: Defending runner-up … Made state two of the last five years … Ranked No. 4 in final state media poll … Won 13 games in a row early in the season and comes into state on a six-game win streak … 2-1 vs. 5A state tournament qualifiers … Caldwell (21.1 ppg, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 steals) … Stenquist (11.4 ppg, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals) … Spencer (11.2 ppg, 4.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steals) … Has yet to win a state title; school opened in 2018.
RIGBY
Record:18-5
State seed: #6; District Five-Six Runner-up
Coach: Todd Barber, 1st season
Players to watch: SF Kambree Barber, so.; PF Hadley Good, sr.; PG Kylie Dansie, so.
Notes: Defending third place winner … At state for the fourth straight season … Unranked in final state media poll …Only Idaho losses were against unbeaten Blackfoot (4A) and district foe Thunder Ridge (5A) … 1-2 vs. 5A state tournament qualifiers … Kambree Barber (18 ppg, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 1.5 blocks) … Six players average 6.0 or more points per game, including Good (10 ppg), Dansie (9 ppg), Mylee Graham (7 ppg), Brooklyn Youngstrom (6 ppg) and Ally Williams (6 ppg) … Last reached the finals in 2012.
4A
BLACKFOOT
Record: 24-0
State seed: #1; District Six Champ
Coach: Raimee Odum, 2nd season
Players to watch: F Hadley Humpherys, jr.; G Izzy Arave, jr.; F Kianna Wright, jr.
Notes: Defending state champ … At state for the fourth straight season … Ranked No. 1 in final state media poll … Entered last season’s state tournament as a play-in team … 5-0 vs. 4A state tournament qualifiers and 4-0 vs. 5A state qualifiers … Humphreys (12.0 ppg, 10 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals ) … Wright (13.8 ppg, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2 steals) … Five players average 6 or more points per game, including Arave (6.7 ppg ), Prairie Caldwell (7.0 ppg) and Esperanza Vergara.
SKYLINE
Record: 13-13
State seed: #4; District Six Runner-up
Coach: Ty Keck, 7th season
Players to watch: SF Shay Shippen, Fr.; G Kysa Shippen, so.; PF Teresa Ledezma sr.; C Tailer Thomas, sr.
Notes: Defending state consolation champ … At state for the second straight season after missing the tournament for more than a decade … Unranked in final state media poll … Lost last season’s leading scorer Mattie Olson (20.3 ppg) to injury before the season … 0-4 vs. 4A state tournament qualifiers … Shay Shippen (19.8 ppg, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 steals ) … Kysa Shippen (9.4 ppg, 2.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists) … Four players average 6 or more points per game, including Ledezma (6.3 ppg, 1.0 steals) and Thomas (6.0 ppg, 8.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals).
3A
SUGAR-SALEM
Record: 19-2
State seed: #1; District Six Champ
Coach: Crystal Dayley, 10th season
Players to watch: F Hailey Harris, sr.; G Kennedy Gillette, jr.; F Natalyah Nead, sr.;
Notes: Defending state runner-up …At state for the fifth straight season and eighth time in nine years … Ranked No. 1 in final state media poll … Only two losses came to 4A teams (Preston, Blackfoot) … 4-0 vs. 3A state tournament qualifiers … Six of the Diggers seven rotation players return from last season. … Harris (12.3 ppg, 1.4 steals, 7.1 rebounds) … Gillette (14.2 ppg, 2.1 steals, 1.8 assists) … Nead (9.0 ppg, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals) … Won seven state titles (1991, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2018, 2019) and last reached the finals last year.
TETON
Record: 17-10
State seed: #3; District Six Runner-up
Coach: Shon Kunz, 9th season
Players to watch: G Kinley Brown, sr.; SF Tatum Streit, sr.; G/F Reese Kunz, so.; G Porter Wood, fr.
Notes: Missed the state tournament last season after losing state play-in to Snake River … Return a similar rotation to last season with three sophomores who returned from last season. … Unranked in final state media poll … Teton fields a small, quick, shooting rotation with only one player above 5-8 … 0-6 vs. 3A state tournament qualifiers … Brown (10.8 ppg, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2 steals and 1 block).… Streit (7.8 ppg, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals). … five players averaged 6 or more points per game, including Wood (7.8 ppg), Kunz (6.3, 6.4 rebounds), Hogan (6.0 ppg, 3 assists) … Has yet to reach the state finals.
2A
RIRIE
Record: 18-7
State seed: #5; District Six Champ
Coach: Jake Landon, third season
Players to watch: G Breyer Newman,sr.; SF Brianna Scott, jr.;C Maggie Ball, sr.;
Notes: Lost in the consolation champ game last season … At state for the 10th straight season… Unranked in final state media poll … Only lost to three 2A teams all season … 5-3 vs. 2A state tournament qualifiers … Newman (12.3 ppg, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.2 steals) … Scott (8.7 ppg, 5.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals) … Maggie Ball (8.2 ppg, 8.4 rebounds, 3.4 blocks) … Won state title (2017) and last reached the finals in 2018.
NORTH FREMONT
Record: 12-11
State seed: #7; District Six Runner-up
Coach: Ben Lenz, 22nd season
Players to watch: Players to watch: G Graycee Litton, sr.; F Adrianne Nedrow, sr.; PG Halle Orme, jr.; G Emrie Lenz, so.
Notes: Last went to the state playoffs in 2013 … Unranked in final state media poll. …All five of North Fremont’s upperclassmen (3 sr., 2 jr.) have played on the varsity team for three or four years …Guards Litton, Orme and Mariya Hoffner provide tenacious defense in the backcourt … 1-3 vs. 2A state tournament qualifiers. Nedrow (7.9 ppg ) …Lenz (6.3 ppg) …Halle Orme (6.3 ppg) Blanca Mazo (4.9 ppg) … Won state title (2013).
1AD1
BUTTE COUNTY
Record: 21-0
State seed: #2; District Six Champs
Coach: Carla Hansen, 9th season
Players to watch: PG Kiya McAffee, sr.; G Savannah Bird, sr.; PF Anna Knight, sr.
Notes: Missed state last season … At state for the first time since 2017 … Ranked No. 1 in final state media poll … Has outscored its opponents by an average of 56.52 to 28.6 points … Has not played any 1AD1 state tournament qualifiers but went 8-0 against 2A teams including 2-0 against state qualifier North Fremont … McAffee (14.1 ppg, 2.9 steals, 4.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds) … Bird (12.7 ppg, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 steals) … Anna Knight (10.2 ppg, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 1.0 blocks) …Won five state titles (2006, 2007, 2012, 2017, 2018) and last reached the finals in 2017.
1AD2
LEADORE
Record: 10-4
State seed: #6; District Six Runner-up
Coach: Janet Proulx, 2nd season
Players to watch: Mackenzie Mackay, jr.; Sadie Bird, jr.; Katie Mackay, fr.
Notes: At state for the first time in more than a decade … Unranked in final state media poll but led all unranked teams with three votes … Only one senior and two juniors on roster …0-2 vs. 1AD2 state tournament qualifiers … M. Mackay (14.2 ppg, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists) … Bird (13.2 ppg, 11 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.3 steals) …Won one state title (2001) in the program’s only finals appearance.