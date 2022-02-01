The old sports adage is “Defense wins championships.” For the Thunder Ridge girls basketball team, that adage rang true in its 5A District 5-6 district tournament opener Tuesday night.
The Titans held visiting Highland to just one field goal in the third quarter and played some lock down defense on the way to a 62-41 victory.
After a physical first half that saw the Titans lead by just five at the break, Titans head coach Jeremy Spencer knew his team was going to have to make some adjustments. Those adjustments were to clamp down defensively, move the ball and get better looks at the basket.
His team accomplished all three in the third quarter.
The Titians outscored the Rams 22-4 in the period and scored the first 12 points of the quarter to control the remainder of the game.
“I told the girls in the locker room at halftime to expect Highland to come out and press us and make us work to get the ball up the floor,” Spencer said. “They didn’t do that, and we used that to our advantage. We moved the ball around, got some really good shots and played some tough defense.”
It took almost four minutes for the Rams to get their first point of the second half. The first field goal came with 1:50 left in the quarter.
“Highland is scrappy,” Spencer said. “They are physical and we knew they would be. But I was happy with the way our girls executed the game plan.”
Kennedy Stenquist was the catalyst on defense in the game for the Titans as it seemed every trip down the floor she was flying to the ball, diving for a loose ball or snagging a steal that led to a fast break basket. Her reverse layup off a steal late in the fourth quarter gave the Titans a 22-point lead.
“Kennedy is a great player,” Spencer said. “She hustles every time up and down the floor and she played very well tonight.”
While the second half was all Thunder Ridge, the first half was the opposite.
The Titans led 17-7 late in the first quarter. But the Rams chipped away led by pair of big 3-pointers from sophomore Oakley Homer.
“I expected Highland to throw the kitchen sink as us, and they did especially early in the game,” Spencer said. “I also think we had some nerves and we rushed shots. We had a number of layups go off the top of the backboard in the first half and that allowed them to claw back into the game.”
After trialing by as many as 10, the Rams tied the game at 21-21 and 23-23 before the Titans began to pull away.
Aspen Caldwell led the Titans with19 points. Stenquist added 12 and Marley Spencer finished with 11. Highland was led by Homer’s 13 points.
Top-seeded Thunder Ridge (19-3) awaits its next opponent for the district championship game next Tuesday.