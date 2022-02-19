NAMPA—Two years might not feel like long time, but to a Sugar-Salem dynasty that won three state girls basketball titles in five years, it probably felt like forever.
In 2020, the Diggers lost to the eventual state champion Timberlake Tigers in the first round. In 2021, they lost to the Tigers in the state finals.
“There’s nothing worse than second place,” Sugar-Salem coach Crystal Dayley said. “There’s nothing worse than getting that close to it and not getting it done.”
That wasn’t a problem on Saturday as Sugar-Salem downed Teton 47-32 to claim the 3A state title.
At halftime, Sugar-Salem and Teton were tied at 19. The Diggers turned the ball over 12 times in the first half and Teton’s swarming defense forced the Diggers to shoot 26.3%.
“You have major nerves coming into this game,” Dayley said. “It’s hard to shoot well in this Idaho Center. We came out and nothing was falling for us. I think that’s the lowest shooting percentage we’ve had in a first half all year.”
After close first halves in three of its four matchups with district rival Teton earlier in the season, Sugar-Salem won those four games by an average of 25.5 points.
The Diggers shot 36% in the second half.
“I think just knowing that we’re better and that we can be more, as a team, helped us pull ahead,” said Hailey Harris, the lone player still on the roster from the Diggers’ last championship.
Sugar-Salem starts four players taller than 5-foot-9 and it has caused problems for Teton all season.
“They went to their strengths,” Teton head coach Shon Kunz said. “They worked it inside. They’re a lot bigger than us inside. They get two or three layups inside and they get a couple and-one’s in that fourth quarter and just kind of wore us down.”
Sugar-Salem won the rebounding battle 23-13 in the second half.
“I told the kids in the locker room before the game, ‘I’ll make you a promise, if you outrebound Teton, you’ll be state champions,” Dayley said. “And I told them, ‘you can’t control if your shots go in or not but you can always control how hard you work on the boards.’”
Ultimately, Sugar-Salem’s size overpowered the Timberwolves, who were playing in their first championship game.
“We’re giving up inches and pounds in double digits,” Kunz said. “We got sophomores guarding seniors that have been (at state) for three years in a row. Between experience, size and great coaching it’s always hard to match up to it.”
Harris led the Diggers with 17 points, Kennedy Gillette added 10 points and Meg Fillmore added nine points.
Teton’s second place finish is its best finish in school history, but the sting of the loss will have to wear off before the Timberwolves can completely appreciate the milestone.
“Right now it kind of sucks,” Kunz said. “It’s a great group of kids. Hopefully, they can just build on it. They’re young. We have a lot of talent coming back in the next few years. I told them it’s hard to show up one time in the big house and win. Hopefully, they can build on it and come back and get it another day.”
Tatum Streit and Kinley Brown are the lone Timberwolves to graduate this year. Sugar-Salem graduates four of its seven full-season varsity players.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our girls,” Kunz said. “We had three sophomores out there playing the whole game. And, man, I’m proud of what they did.”
Morgan Johnson led the Timberwolves with 11 points and Reese Kunz scored seven points.
After two years ending the season with anguish, the Diggers are bringing a state title back to Sugar-Salem.
“I couldn’t be happier,” Dayley said. “I don’t think I’ve ever wanted a state title as bad as I wanted this one. It’s 100% for those girls. I’ve been here, I’ve won it before. They put in so much and they came up short two years in a row and I wanted it for them so bad. I’m just happy they’re leaving with a state title.”