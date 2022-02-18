EAGLE -- The Sugar-Salem girls basketball team is headed to the state title game for the fifth time in six years after topping Parma 43-32 Friday in the 3A state semifinals.
The Diggers outscored the Panthers in each quarter scoring between 12 and 10 points in each while allowing between nine and seven in each.
“Our goal this season is to win every quarter and that’s just something that we’ve really tried to focus on,” coach Crystal Dayley said. “We go into every quarter like it’s 0-0 and our goal is just to win that quarter. Tonight’s the first time that we’ve done it (against an elite team) all year.”
Sugar-Salem center Natalyah Nead battled foul trouble all night for the second-straight night and fouled out in the fourth quarter when she had totaled just over 17 minutes of play.
“Natalyah Nead’s a huge part of our team and was in foul trouble the whole game and that hurt us,” Dayley said. “She’s a player that we’re just better when she’s on the floor and she spent a lot of time on the bench tonight. That affected us a little bit but, I thought we played a good game overall.”
The Diggers have seven or eight players in their rotation, leaving them vulnerable to the problems foul trouble causes. But it hadn’t hurt them until the state tournament.
The game was such a physical game that a Parma player even lost a tooth in the third quarter. But, the two teams combined for only 17 free throws.
“It was weird because they let everyone play physical but her,” Dayley said. “So everyone else is getting away with everything. She’s a big, strong kid, she’s the strongest player I’ve ever coached. I think because of that she draws attention from the refs.”
Hailey Harris stepped in to play minutes at the center spot for the second straight game. She shot 4 of 4 from the field and 3 of 3 from the line to lead the Diggers with 12 points and five rebounds.
Katie Miller grabbed eight rebounds and nabbed a block playing a bit of power forward.
The Diggers held Parma guard Austyn Harris to, who averages 15.7 points per game, to five points on six field goal attempts.
“I would argue that we’re the best defensive team (in the state),” Dayley said. “I don’t think anyone plays the zone as well as we do and I thought we did a great job shutting them down. I think Austin Harris is one of the best players in the state and we held her to two points in the first half, which I don’t think anyone’s done.”
Sugar-Salem will face off with District 6 rival Teton in the state finals at 3:50 p.m. Saturday at the Idaho Center.