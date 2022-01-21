BLACKFOOT — Pregame introductions at Blackfoot are a production. The lights go out. A spotlight glimmers on each starter as their name rings over the sound system. The Alan Parsons Project’s “Sirius” plays — yeah, the song the dynasty Chicago Bulls used — and the PA announcer lets it rip.
The defending state champions!
That’s when the Broncos exchange glances at each other. They look at head coach Raimee Odum. They all grin a tad.
“It’s pursuing, right?” they whisper.
That’s because the second-year coach Odum has instilled a certain vocabulary in her team. They aren’t defending a championship. They’re pursuing one. So when the Broncos receive some type of recognition, before games or out in public, they’re trained to think differently about their aspirations.
They may have captured the 4A state championship last season, scaling the mountain in Odum’s first year as head coach. This year, they want to win again. Just don’t mention the word defend around them.
“What we did last year is last year. That can instill confidence, but we can’t rely on that,” Odum said. “That’s last year. We have to show up every day and work now. There’s other teams that are working too. So if we want to hopefully obtain levels of success this year, we have to continue to show up, and we can’t rely on what we did last year.”
Odum’s decision may not be a magic trick, but it’s working like one. With a 60-32 win over Skyline Friday night, Blackfoot improved to a spotless 19-0, two games shy of a perfect regular season. The Broncos followed a slow start with a relentless avalanche, burying the Grizzlies under a barrage of triples and layups and defense that made the whole thing possible.
With the win, Blackfoot showed how it has produced such a scintillating season.
For one, the Broncos start the exact same five that engineered last season’s championship run: Izzy Arave, Prairie Caldwell, Hadley Humpherys, Kianna Wright and Esperanza Vergara, a group that makes it obvious how long they’ve played together with pocket passes and post ups, 3-pointers and mid-range jumpers. Maybe someday officials will need to see if they’re wearing a thin string connecting them all, because they play like it.
They also have skill sets that fit together like a jigsaw puzzle. Arave is the team’s main ballhandler, getting things organized, knocking down triples — sometimes four, like she did Friday night. Caldwell spaces the floor with efficient shooting and smart play, same as Vergara. Wright is an athletic post who dives to the rim for finishes and hits the occasional jumper. Humpherys buries defenders around the basket, and when she’s doubled, she kicks it around the perimeter for open looks.
The result is wins like Friday, when Arave posted 14 points, Humpherys registered 12, Wright tallied 11, Caldwell logged nine and Vergara added eight. Rarely does anybody score 20-plus. More often, they pass and cut and swing until the box score reflects the machine they’ve become.
“We’ve all been playing together since we were itty bitty toddlers,” Humpherys said.
“They’ve played like that since they were this big,” Odum said, putting her hand some three feet above the floor. “I’ve been fortunate that they’ve had coaches and parents that have been involved in their development, and they’ve preached that. It’s been neat to see the girls adopt that.
“These seniors need a lot of credit in that way because it’s hard to do that sometimes, you know? You want to do well individually, but they’ve bought into that collective group, and that’s really what’s helped them become successful.”
Successful is quite the understatement. Final scores don’t always reflect the way games unfold, but this year, the Broncos’ look like scores between the Harlem Globetrotters and the Washington Generals: 73-43 over Shelley, 59-34 over Hillcrest, 52-34 over Bonneville, 60-21 over Pocatello, 55-13 over Century. Blackfoot has played two single-digit games this month, a 43-41 victory over Rigby and a 50-49 win over Thunder Ridge, but those are 5A clubs — two of the better ones at that.
Which raises a question: Are the players thinking about the unbeaten record? Even a little bit?
“We’re not looking to the future, not looking towards state yet,” Arave said. “We’re just going to finish the regular season and districts and keep it one step at a time.”
But…
“It’s definitely in the back of our heads a little bit,” Humpherys laughed.
Either way, even if the Broncos finish off a perfect regular season — with games against nine-win Bonneville and one-win Century left, it’s certainly possible — they won’t feel satisfied. To get there, Blackfoot has to end the season with a win. The only way to do that: win state.
On that front, the Broncos admitted they feel some level of pressure, some expectations. “There’s always that pressure,” Arave said. “Especially since we’re 19-0, it’s like, we’d better win it.”
Notice the word choice?