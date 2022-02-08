As the final seconds ticked down Tuesday night Thunder Ridge junior guard Aspen Caldwell dropped the ball at midcourt and threw her hands into the air and burst into celebration.
Caldwell and her teammates capped a season of firsts for the Titans program, winning their first 5A District 5-6 championship in school history with a 60-49 victory over Rigby.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these girls,” Titans head coach Jeremy Spencer said. “We fought all game long and made the plays when we needed to and now, we get to move on to the big stage.”
The two teams split the regular season series and battled for most of the game, but the third quarter proved to be the difference as Caldwell scored nine of her team's points and got key steals to turn what was a two-point halftime deficit into a 41-33 advantage heading into the final quarter.
“Thunder is known for having strong third quarters,” Rigby coach Todd Barber said. “We battled with them all night, but in that third quarter they just had a little more edge to them. They made plays and played some tough defense against us and that was the difference.”
“You know I told the girls games aren’t won and lost in the first quarter. But they are in the third,” Spencer said. “I told the girls at halftime we were going to have to go out and play the way we know we can. They responded.”
Rigby led 10-9 after one quarter and 30-28 at halftime after a 3-pointer by Ally Williams just before the final buzzer of the half.
“This was a physical game. A game where you expect to see the two top teams get after it. That’s what we saw tonight,” Barber said. “While we are disappointed in the outcome, I told the girls we get one more game Thursday night with a chance to get to state and that’s what we will focus on.”
The turning point in the game was a 6-2 run late in the third quarter.
A Caldwell steal and layup started the run. After another Trojan turnover Caldwell found herself alone in the corner and nailed a 3-pointer to extend the Titan lead to 40-32.
A late free throw capped off the run and seemed to take all of the steam out of the Trojans.
“Aspen is player that can take over a game,” Spencer said. “She and Kennedy Stenquist are scrappy and make all the players around them better. We are lucky to have players like that around for the rest of this year and next year. They have helped us build what we have here.”
Caldwell led all scorers with a game-high 24 points. Stenquist added 22 for the Titans, who we now wait to see where they will be seeded in the 5A state tournament.
Rigby was led by Kambree Barber’s 14 points. Hadley Good added 10.
The Trojans will take on Idaho Falls Thursday night at home, with the winner earning the district's No. 2 team to the 5A state tournament.