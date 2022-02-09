BLACKFOOT – The defending state champion Blackfoot Broncos are headed to the 4A state tournament for the fourth straight year, punching their ticket Wednesday night with a 41-28 win over the visiting Skyline Grizzlies.
Playing in her final district tournament with the Broncos, senior guard Prairie Caldwell celebrated with teammates after the win -- cutting down nets, kissing trophies, and bopping around like a toddler in a bouncy house.
“This never gets old,” Caldwell said. “A lot of our success comes from the grind time that no one really sees, but having this time right now with my teammates and these fans, this never gets old.”
The Broncos have now won all 24 of their games this season, including three over the Grizzlies.
This one was a little different than the other two, which ended in Blackfoot blowouts of 62-38 and 60-32.
This one was for a district title, and Caldwell saw the difference in Skyline from the get-go.
“Once you get to districts, it’s a clean slate and nothing that happened before really matters,” Caldwell said. “Honestly, they were physical and played us tough. Really gave us a run for our money.”
After giving up the first score of the game to the Grizzlies, Blackfoot went on an 11-2 run.
The game had all the earmarks of another rout at that point, but both teams ratcheted up their defensive intensity, leading to a 13-10 halftime score in favor of the Broncos.
Skyline gradually fell behind by double digits in the third quarter, but pulled to within four early in the fourth.
Leading 27-23 with seven minutes left, Blackfoot closed on a 14-4 run to claim the district title.
Blackfoot senior post Hadley Humphreys led the Broncos with 12 points, followed by teammates Izzy Arave (eight) and Esperanza Vergara (seven).
Skyline freshman Shay Shippen led the Grizzlies with 12 points, and teammate Sienna Taylor had six.
Blackfoot (24-0) will next play at Mt. View High School (Meridian) in the 4A state tournament opener on Feb. 17.
Caldwell noted that the state competition would be more difficult.
Her solution to the problem, however, was to simplify.
“Sometimes we dive really deep into basketball things and complex strategy type stuff,” she said. “But we have learned that sometimes you just need to relax a little bit, do things the right way and have some fun.
Skyline (12-13) has one last chance to make the state bracket with a state play-in game at Burley on Saturday. The Grizzlies will likely face either Bishop Kelly or Columbia in that play-in.