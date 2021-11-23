First team
Ali Ellsworth, jr., Bonneville
THE PLAYER: Ellsworth is a repeat all-area first-teamer after leading the Bees with 24 goals and adding seven assists. Despite being a relatively young team, Bonneville advanced to the 4A District 6 championship game before seeing its season end in a state playoff match against Caldwell. Ellsworth scored two goals in the play-in game.
WHAT COACHES ARE SAYING: “She is competitive and driven and she wants the best for herself and her team. She is good because she puts in the work.” Amy Feik, Bonneville
Tasha Miller, sr., Skyline
THE PLAYER: Miller was a first-team all-state selection after helping lead the Grizzlies to third place at the 4A state tournament – the program’s first state trophy. Miller, who signed to play at Roanoke College in Virginia, scored the game-winning goals in the district championship game and in the state third-place game. She finished the season with 17 goals and eight assists.
WHAT COACHES ARE SAYING: “She’s part of the 1-2 punch with Teresa (Ledezma) on top. Just blazing speed. She’s another one they couldn’t leave alone.” – Kip Archibald, Skyline
Brooklyn Pett, jr., Bonneville
THE PLAYER: An all-conference first-team selection, Pett was another scoring threat for the Bees, finishing with 16 goals and 10 assists. Just a junior, she’ll be back next season for a Bees team that finished 12-5-2.
WHAT COACHES ARE SAYING: “She’s definitely one of those players on the outside that have the speed to keep you wondering where she was and make sure you do mark her.” – Kip Archibald, Skyline
Lydia Kelley, jr., Idaho Falls
THE PLAYER: The High Country Conference goalie of the year was praised by area coaches for her positioning and knowing when to come out and pressure the ball and ability to handle one-on-one attacks.
WHAT COACHES ARE SAYING: “She saves two to three goals a game that no other goalie would save.” – David Adams, Idaho Falls
Aria Dimick, sr., Firth
THE PLAYER: Dimick was named offensive player of the year in 3A District 6 after leading Firth with 14 goals and five assists as the Cougars emerged as a competitive team in a tough conference with Sugar-Salem and Teton.
WHAT COACHES ARE SAYING: “I watched her the last four years improve her game and just be a leader on the field. It’s tough to be a 2A team playing 3A schools.” – Cathy Thomas, Teton
Grace Zogg, jr., Teton
THE PLAYER: It’s not often a goalie is named player of the year, but Zogg earned the 3A District 6 honor after helping lead the Timberwolves back to the state tournament. As a freshman, Zogg wasn’t sure where she wanted to play, but eventually became the team’s backup goalie and improved every year.
WHAT COACHES ARE SAYING: “She just showed up the biggest in the big games.” – Scott Terry, Sugar-Salem
Allie Christensen, fr., Sugar-Salem
THE PLAYER: Another freshman who made big contributions for the Diggers, finishing with 22 goals and four assists as the team made another run at a state trophy.
WHAT COACHES ARE SAYING: “The best is yet to come.” – Scott Terry, Sugar-Salem
Remi Brandley, sr., Idaho Falls
THE PLAYER: Brandley was a standout on an injury-depleted team, earning first-team all-conference honors for the Tigers. A four-year starter, Brandley led the team with nine goals.
WHAT COACHES ARE SAYING: “She literally carried the team on her back (because of injuries).” –David Adams, Idaho Falls.
Mattie Olson, sr., Skyline
THE PLAYER: One of the area’s top overall athletes, Olson’s season ended with a knee injury, but she was still named first-team all-conference and second-team all-state. Her soccer playing days are over, but Olson signed to play basketball at Montana State and is rehabbing following surgery.
WHAT COACHES ARE SAYING: “She is explosive. You have to have one eye on her all the time.” –David Adams, Idaho Falls.
Sophia Mangum, sr., Thunder Ridge
THE PLAYER: Mangum led the Titans with 14 goals and was named first-team all-conference after helping lead Thunder Ridge to its first winning season and a state tournament berth.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “There’s just a confidence on the ball, it’s impressive. It only took a half second for her to get into space and take a shot. – Jaymon Birch, Madison.
Isabelle Tuttle, fr., Sugar-Salem
THE PLAYER: Another standout on a young Diggers team, Tuttle was named conference defensive player of the year after helping lead Sugar-Salem to a third-place trophy at the 3A state championships.
WHAT COACHES ARE SAYING: “She’s a good leader on the field, being able to read the plays well … she does a good job of being a leader on the field and making sure people are in the right position and attacking the ball the way they should on defense — Cathy Thomas, Teton
Second team
Kinley Brown, Teton; Kylee Burton, Skyline; Allie Chapple, Hillcrest; Kylie Coles, Bonneville; Kamry Fellows, Skyline; Gali Garcia, Sugar-Salem; Evelyn O’Shaughnessy, Madison; Ellie Puzey, Sugar-Salem; Sienna Stevens, Teton; Mariel Stuart, Skyline; Jaqueline Trejo, Skyline
Honorable mention
Becca Anderson, Rigby; Daisy Backlund, Firth; Reagan Flynn, Bonneville; Devon Foss, Teton; Magaly Garcia, Blackfoot; Eva Hall, Madison; Brooke Hess, Shelley; Allyson Kohler, Shelley; Lannie Morris, Rigby; Alison Murri, South Fremont; Heather Owens, Sugar-Salem; Willow Rhoda, Thunder Ridge; Kaya Richardson, Teton; Ava Rydalch, Sugar-Salem; Dakota Weekes, Sugar-Salem.