When Teresa Ledezma tore her ACL her junior year, she felt like her soccer career was finished. On Thursday, she signed to continue playing soccer at North Idaho College.
“It’s really big for me because when I had the injury I just thought soccer was pretty much over for me,” Ledezma said. “Getting to overcome that and having people support me and knowing that I was going to still be able to do it was a big accomplishment for me.”
North Idaho College is located in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. When Ledezma visited the college the area’s beauty stunned her.
“Getting to go down to the campus and see how beautiful it was, was a big part of (my decision), but also the team and the way they play. They’re like a family together.”
Ledezma, who was named Post Register All-Area Girls Soccer Player of the Year, said she felt grateful for her 20-plus family members and friends who gathered around to watch her pick where she will spend two years following graduation.
“It felt good,” Ledezma said. “It felt good having everyone here supporting me. Knowing that everyone’s with me.”
The soon-to-graduate striker scored 32 goals and had 17 assists this season leading the Grizzlies to a 15-1-2 record and a third-place finish at the 4A state tournament. She plans to play striker at NIU as well.
North Idaho’s women’s soccer team finished last season with a 12-6 record and lost in the second round of the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament.
Ledezma will join fellow Idaho Falls natives Gracy Keim, who graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 2020 and Emily Stuart, who graduated from Compass Academy in 2020 and played soccer for Skyline.