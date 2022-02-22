Skyline soccer player Mariel Stuart with family at her letter of intent signing.
Skyline’s Mariel Stuart recently signed to play college soccer at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene.
Stuart, a Compass Academy student, comes from a family of soccer players and said she visited the campus in October but was already familiar with the program.
“It’s a lot stress taken off, it feels good,” Stuart said of finally signing her letter of intent.
Stuart was part of a Skyline team that won the program’s first state trophy, placing third this past season at the 4A state tournament.
She said she had some interest in other college programs, but felt North Idaho was a good fit.
“Junior and senior year I connected with my love for soccer,” Stuart said. “I knew I wanted to continue to play.”
Stuart said she plans to study physical therapy.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.