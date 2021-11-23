Skyline’s Teresa Ledezma established herself two years ago as a prolific goal scorer. She led the Grizzlies in goals as a sophomore and was primed to rattle defenses again before a knee injury sidelined her last season.
Returning for her senior season this year, there may have been some doubt if she’d ever return to the glory days. Surgery and months of rehab are never a guarantee.
Early on, coach Kip Archibald noticed some hesitancy and likely nerves in Ledezma’s play the first couple of games.
“I said ‘Just do your thing.’” Archibald said. “I don’t know what inspired her … I know she didn’t want to blow her knee out. She did everything right from the doctors’ standpoint all summer long and I think once she figured it out and got taken down a couple of times and she got back up ... After that it was like ‘Turn the lights on’ because she’s going for it. It was so fun to watch.”
Ledezma, the Post Register Girls Soccer Player of the Year, finished with 32 goals and 17 assists in helping lead Skyline to a 15-1-2 record and a 4A third-place trophy at the state tournament. It was the first state trophy for the program.
“By the end of the year it felt amazing,” Ledezma said. “It’s like I didn’t come back from an injury.”
If anyone had questions about Ledezma’s scoring prowess following a year off, they were quickly answered.
“She was a huge offensive threat, especially when it mattered most,” Bonneville coach Amy Feik said.
“Get her in space she’s going to score on you,” Idaho Falls coach David Adams said. “If she gets a half step on you, she’s going to put it in the net.”
Ledezma assisted on the game-winning overtime goal to Tasha Miller that earned a 2-1 win over Bishop Kelly in the state tournament third-place game.
“She’s just one of those players whose impact is just ‘Wow.’” Archibald said.
{span}Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000{/span}