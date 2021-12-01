2021 Tiger Grizz Invitational
Thunder Ridge's Brooke Boylee competes against Kyra Richards from Columbia in the 155-pound final in the 2021 Tiger-Grizz tournament.

 John Roark

Guidelines for girls wrestling were recently passed by the Idaho High School Activities Association Board of Directors as the sport begins its first season as a sanctioned sport.

Here's the latest from the IHSAA.

Ten weight classes were approved with the weights closely matching the boys weights to help with weigh-ins and also seeding for the state tournament.

The weights are 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 170 and 195. Those will be used for the state tournament this season.

There will be an eight-girl bracket at state.

The IHSAA board will determine representation for each district/region at the December board meeting next week.

The overall number of girls wrestling is up to 388 compared to around 250 for each of the past two seasons, according to the IHSAA.

