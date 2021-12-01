HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING: Weight classes approved for the inaugural season By ALLAN STEELE asteele@postregister.com Allan Steele Author email Dec 1, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Thunder Ridge's Brooke Boylee competes against Kyra Richards from Columbia in the 155-pound final in the 2021 Tiger-Grizz tournament. John Roark Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Guidelines for girls wrestling were recently passed by the Idaho High School Activities Association Board of Directors as the sport begins its first season as a sanctioned sport.Here's the latest from the IHSAA.Ten weight classes were approved with the weights closely matching the boys weights to help with weigh-ins and also seeding for the state tournament.The weights are 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 170 and 195. Those will be used for the state tournament this season. There will be an eight-girl bracket at state.The IHSAA board will determine representation for each district/region at the December board meeting next week.The overall number of girls wrestling is up to 388 compared to around 250 for each of the past two seasons, according to the IHSAA. Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Allan Steele Author email Follow Allan Steele Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you News Trending Today Wolfley-Hillier, Whitney Historic homes available for tours in December Musselman, Dean Carroll re-elected as Blackfoot mayor Lang, Marie Teen may lose use of leg after Tuesday morning stabbing Muir, Charole Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 6 at Michigan school Sheriff: Ammon man arrested for aggravated battery Gutierrez, Doris Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.