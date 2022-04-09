Vail was the only girl on the Bees wrestling team two years ago as a freshman, but proved she was ready to compete, winning the Tiger-Grizz girls title and making a name for herself at girls tournaments.
With Idaho finally sanctioning the sport of girls wrestling this year, Vail became the first area wrester to reach the state finals, placing second at 120 pounds and finishing the season 34-3.
“It’s stressful to be the girl that’s the face of the program,” coach Zairrick Wadsworth said. “To be able to build on what’s she’s already accomplished is a big deal and she’s been able to bring other girls along with her ... Three years ago Kayla came in as the only girl on our team and has just continued to grow. We’re excited about what she’s been able to accomplish.”
Vail was the lone girl wreslter two years ago, but last year the team grew to four. This past season the Bees had nine girls wreslting and finished 10th in the team standings at the state tournament.
Vail won six of eight tournaments during the high school season and was second at the other two. She recently won the Montana Open 18-under title at 113-120 pounds for the Bonneville Wrestling Club.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000