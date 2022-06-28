There are summer jobs and then there are summer jobs.
For most high school kids, “summer job” means weekday landscaping or weeknight pot scrubbing.
It means trading time doing something you hate (work) for something you need (cash).
For Madison High School ace Ashton McArthur, “summer job” means something different.
It means waking up early on a Tuesday and driving to a country club somewhere.
It means tipping the valet, or trying to find your own place to park among the German touring sedans.
It means tucking your $100 dollar shirt into your $200 belt, and deciding between complimentary salmon puffs and burgers in the air-conditioned banquet room.
Most of all for young Mr. McArthur, “summer job” means driving for show, putting for dough – and cashing checks.
That and occasionally picking up a newspaper with your picture in it, with the title “Post Register All-Area Boys Golfer of the Year.”
For McArthur and other eastern Idaho players, the spring season is kind of the silly season.
It’s windy. The fairways are helpless victims of mouse tracks and snow mold. The greens are plugged, sanded, and pocked.
Yet the best have the skills to deal with the worst, as evidenced by McArthur’s long list of wins this silly season.
McArthur took top honors at the Falls Classic, the Gate City Classic, and the Shelley Invitational. He also placed third at the state tournament at Nampa’s Redhawk Golf Course, four strokes off the winning score.
But that was all just warm-up for the real season. The summer job tournament season.
McArthur proved once again to be among Idaho’s top ball-strikers at the Rocky Mountain Section Championship, carding a field-best 11-under par with 12 birdies against one bogey at the 36-hole event at Centennial Golf Course.
Now it’s on to Illinois and the storied Cog Hill Golf & Country Club for the 46th Boys Junior PGA Championship in early August. McArthur is one of 156 players in the nation to qualify for the event.
Madison’s Ashton McArthur. Spending his summer working his golf game and eating burgers.
Not a bad way for a high school kid to make a go of it – provided he can find a place to park.