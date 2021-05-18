Kelli Ann Strand of Challis shot 9-under 135 for the two-day tournament to claim her second 2A state golf title on Tuesday.

Strand carded 66 and 69 to outdistance the runner-up by 25 strokes and claim her second state championship.

Challis placed sixth and Ririe was eighth in the team standings.

Two local golfers finished third in the 4A tournament.

Shelley's Nate Nelson finished tied for third in 4A, shooting 74 and 81 over the two days for a 155 total. Derek Lekkerkerk of Twin Falls won the individual title with a 147. Shelley placed fourth in the team standings and Skyline was fifth.

Eric Patterson of Hillcrest and Henry Higham of Shelley tied for 16th with a score of 167. Skyline's Cade Marlow and Shelley's Hunter Higham tied for 19th at 169.

On the girls side, Skyline's Hailee Cole fired 81 on Tuesday, the low score of the day, to finish third at 166.

Challiss Potter of Hillcrest tied for ninth with a score of 179.

Skyline was sixth and Hillcrest placed seventh.

In 5A, Ashton Mcarthur of Madison tied for 13th at 163. The Thunder Ridge girls placed fifth, led by Lindsey Webster's 95 on Tuesday. Webster tied for 16th overall at 193.

In the 3A boys tournament, Teton placed eighth with Joe Brosz posting the top score of 187. Sugar-Salem's William Harman, competing as an individual, shot 179.

The Sugar-Salem girls were seventh with Saryn Flora shooting 269.