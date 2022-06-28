Not that she doesn’t love and respect the red tees, mind you.
Those rosy, scarlet monuments of Strand’s youth hold a special place in her heart – especially those red tees on the sloping fairways of her home course in Challis.
But when you reach Strand’s level, red tees equal flop wedges.
Lots and lots (and lots) of flop wedges.
Not that she doesn’t love and respect flop wedges, mind you.
Open-faced wedges hold a special place in Strand’s heart – especially those wedges that helped her win back-to-back-to-back individual state championships for the Challis Vikings.
But when you reach the Division I collegiate level, the fairways are longer, and the competition is stronger.
At that level, Kelli Ann Strand’s game will require every numbered iron in her golf bag.
Lots and lots (and lots) of numbered irons.
Because Strand is now a Nebraska Cornhusker -- representing Challis, Idaho as a proud member of the University of Nebraska golf team. She's also the 2022 Post Register All-Area Girls Golfer of the Year.
Despite competing for the 1A Challis Vikings, Strand won the 2A state titles in 2019, 2021 and 2022. The only thing that kept her from a fourth was the IHSAA’s cancellation of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.
Strand capped her prep career with a dominant showing at the state tournament with a 15-under 64-65—129 with 12 birdies and two eagles against a single bogey at River Birch Golf Course in Star.
Strand was the only player in the field under par, winning by 21 strokes.
As a junior Strand took medalist honors by 25 at Circling Raven (Worley), and by six as a 14-year-old freshman at River’s Edge (Burley).
Not only did Strand win state every time she had the chance, she was named All-Area Player of the Year every time she had the chance.
Nebraska coach Lisa Johnson had seen enough.
“Kelli Ann’s … work ethic is unmatched,” Johnson said in a press release. “She has dominated the golf circuit in Idaho and will bring that winning tradition to Nebraska.”
Lincoln, Nebraska. Where all the tees are red. Some are just further back than others.