Among the time-honored and unwritten rules of golf, we find Rule 6.1.7a, Holes-in-One: If you get a hole-in-one, you get your name in the paper.
So let it be written.
Among the supplements to the above rule, we find the Hunter Higham Addendum: If you get a hole-in-one at the Falls Classic at Pinecrest Golf Course, you get both your name and face in the paper.
So let it be done.
Higham, a sophomore at Shelley who just recently got his name and face in the paper, knocked a 9-iron into the cup from 154 yards on the 12th hole at Pinecrest on Wednesday, pushing through a rainy headwind for the first ace of his young life.
“Yeah, that was pretty sweet. I’ve played a lot of golf and hit a lot of shots like that, but this one got a good bounce,” Higham said. “I gotta say, I never really expected it, but I guess I’ve kind of been waiting for it.”
Higham posted a 77 on the round, helping push the Russets to a runner-up finish with a team stroke total of 312. Twin Falls placed third at 314.
Madison, fresh of its dominant win at the Madison Invitational, won Wednesday’s Falls Classic with a tidy 291, led by Ashton McArthur’s field-best 69.
Representing his home course and the greater Idaho Falls area, Idaho Falls junior Alex Lui finished with a Bonneville County-best 70, one lip-out shy of tying McArthur for medalist honors.
“I should have gotten lower, but it’s always that way,” Lui said. “I’ve been playing pretty good lately, and I hope we can start putting up some team scores and make a run at going to state.”
Minico’s Dallis Shockey and Allison Shockey each carded a field-low 74 in the girls’ competition, leading the Spartans to the team title (326). Jerome’s Mac Miller also fired a 74. Minico was followed by Twin Falls (328) and Century (345).
Hillcrest Ace Ellie Billings was best among Bonneville County schools, finishing her day with a 75.
Skyline junior Hailee Cole had a line on medalist honors through her first 14 holes, but slid to a 79 and a sixth-place finish after finishing on a four-bogey slide.
“I was playing really well, and it really should have been in the mid-70s,” Cole said. “But I guess I just choked a little there at the end. No excuses. I know I can play with anyone out here.”
FALLS CLASSIC
GIRLS
MINICO (326) Dallis Shockey 74 (medalist), Ara Young 81, Allison Shockey 74 (medalist), Skyler Anderson 97, Jaycee Matthews 99
TWIN FALLS (328) Ava Schroeder 76, Cierra Bohrn 80, Remi Pedersen 84, Halle Western 88, Lena Nelson 94
CENTURY (345) Sofia Lippiello 76, Ariana Long 79, Emmy Richards 90, Laurana Anderson 100
HILLCREST (347) Ellie Billings 75, Challiss Potter 79, Eliza Smith 92, Alexys Hutchings 101, Jordyn Keller 119
THUNDER RIDGE (361) Hailee Anderson 84, Tatum Church 90, Reese Church 91, Maria Jimenez 96, Emily Dial 108
SKYLINE (368) Hailee Cole 79, Karlie Mickelsen 91, Kamry Fellows 95, Kyla Shippen 103
JEROME (368) Mac Miller 74 (medalist), Kait Miller 84, Cam Burton 92, Evelynn Brown 118, Mayte Ortega 124
HIGHLAND (372) Lilly Merrill 88, Kaylee McMinn 92, Olyvia Fenstermaker 95, Makaya Satterfield 97, Hayley Swenson 114
IDAHO FALLS (383) Ashley Mahnami 96, kMegan McCartney 99, Zoe Wilkinson 95, Julie McCord 96, Sydney Hess 96
POCATELLO (391) J. Orr 86, L. Gunter 89, R. Tatom 105, L. Camper-Kumm 111, I. Scow 134
RIGBY (393) Tiernee Johnson 91, Taylor Williams 90, Allison Chandler 106, Anne Taylor 106, Roni Rodriguez 112
PRESTON (450) Mallory Carter 101, Sydney Coburn 101, Taya Tews 123, Kaislyn Jensen 125
SHELLEY (452) McKena Young 119, Mia Williams 113, Nicole Lindsay 111, Bailee Taylor 110, Aimee Durbin 118
BONNEVILLE (457) Emma Nelson 91, Paulina Hartleib 120, Lillee Olague 123, Thu Nguyen 123
MADISON (INC) Megan Quinton 84, McKelle Jeppsen 98, Emree Cherry 95
BOYS
MADISON (291) Ashton McArthur 69 (medalist), Rhett Hathaway 73, Mason Dorman 71, Cam Ricks 84, Ben Wagner 78
SHELLEY (312) Nate Nelson 75, Hunter Higham 75, Henry Higham 77, Brecker Williams 85, Cooper Mitchell 94
TWIN FALLS (314) Derek Lekkerkerk 74, Isaac Fortuin 84, Gabe Schroeder 81, Kadon Gentry 75, McCoy Klundt 86
CENTURY (319) Nash Harding 76, Daniel McGee 77, Spencer Payne 87, Alex Sule 79, Kaden Horton 90
POCATELLO (319) Logan Rogers 75, Xavier Burtenshaw 79, Jaxon Williams 86, Julian Bowie 789, Kes Vaughan 91
PRESTON (321) Owen Pearson 74, Jackson Porter 73, Ashton Bassett 86, Cam Hobbs 88, Parker Cromwell 94
IDAHO FALLS (322) Alex Lui 70, Dallin Romrell 83, Will Taylor 84, Daniel Norton 96, Brinton Stevens 85
SKYLINE (323) Davis Mickelsen 76, Luke Peterson 80, Andrew Christensen 86, Giles Andersons 81, Alex Radcliffe 86
THUNDER RIDGE (324) Buzz Lindsay 75, Ty Olney 76, Carter Kolpin 82, Griffin Daw 91, Jace Boyle 97
HILLCREST (326) Talan Taylor 83, Eric Patterson 79, Logan Billings 77, Brayden Barnes 87, Ian Dunnells 109
HIGHLAND (327) Seth Floyd 77, Andy Carter 84, Owen Wilde 85, Bryson Schwartz 82, Jaxon Harding 84
MINICO (329) Luke Kloer 76, Bodey Jensen 86, Kahne Orr 86, Bryan Patterson 87, Briggs Seamons 81
WOOD RIVER (331) Parker Edwards 76, Owen Walker 86, Luke Marlow 86, Char Rushton 83, Dane Malko 94
RIGBY (334) Dylan Goodwin 73, Braxton Miller 93, Hayden Hampton 80, Carson Likes 88, Cole Shippen 93
JEROME (357) Danny Wise 89, Landry Legend 86m Mo Harper 80, Ian McHitbombs 108, Davie Gill 102
BONNEVILLE (392) Karter Barfus DQ, Preston Haight 99, Boston Jardine 97, Kade Andrus 88, Jack Zitzman 108