All-conference lists are rolling out and Hillcrest earned top honors in High Country boys soccer with Ryan Ellis earning coach of the year and Hadrien Pena earning player of the year.
No surprise as the Sugar-Salem volleyball team dominated the 3A District 6 list after winning a third straight state title. Cami Dodson was named coach of the year and Katie Miller earned player of the year.
High Country All-Conference Boys Soccer
Coach of the year: Ryan Ellis, Hillcrest
Player of the year: Hadrien Pena, Hillcrest
First Team
Kohner Dixon, Skyline, Senior; Cade Slagle, Madison, Senior; Jojo Soto, Idaho Falls, Junior; Fabian Castro, Rigby, Senior; Israel Mendieta, Thunder Ridge, Senior; Luis Zamora, Thunder Ridge, Senior; Johan Gaytan-Hernandez, Hillcrest, Senior; Tyler Thompson, Thunder Ridge, Junior; Joscha Maier, Skyline, Senior; Adrian Rivas, Skyline, Senior; Gunner Watson, Idaho Falls, Senior.
Second Team
Manny Bartolo, Blackfoot, Senior; Thomas Endsley, Hillcrest, Junior; Isaac Woolley, Hillcrest, Sophomore; Jeron Mouser, Madison, Senior; Misa Reyna, Blackfoot, Senior; Gabe Batacan, Blackfoot, Junior; Tegan Wages, Skyline, Senior; Andy Hanosky, Shelley, Senior; Junior Vega, Shelley, Senior; McKay Rindfleisch, Idaho Falls, Senior; Zach Lowe, Idaho Falls, Senior.
Honorable Mention
Brigham Peterson, Bonneville, Senior; Kylan Mower, Rigby, Senior; Junior Valenzuela, Thunder Ridge, Senior; Luke Williams, Madison, Senior; Quinn Anderson, Rigby, Senior; Forrest Uminski, Rigby, Senior; Wyatt Gerrie, Blackfoot, Senior; Corbin Lewis, Hillcrest, Senior; Adrian Trejo, Thunder Ridge, Sophomore; Achilles Lopez, Rigby, Junior; Carter Baldree, Bonneville, Senior.
First Team Goal Keeper
Zackary Stephens, Hillcrest ,Sophomore
Second Team Goal Keeper
Andre Castaneda, Bonneville, Sophomore
Honorable Mention Goal Keeper
Chase Gourley, Skyline, Senior; Gavyn Cornell, Blackfoot, Junior; Kenny Rodriguez, Idaho Falls, Junior; Andrew Abeyta, Rigby, Junior.
3A All-District 6 volleyball
Coach of the Year: Cami Dodson, Sugar-Salem
Player of the Year: Katie Miller, Sugar-Salem
First Team
Hailey Harris, Sugar-Salem; Kimberly Pannell, Sugar-Salem; Natalyah Nead, Sugar-Salem; Aubree Mace, Sugar-Salem; Skotlynd Barr, Sugar-Salem; Josee Angell, South Fremont; Addi Hill, South Fremont; Rylie Neville, South Fremont; Berklee Yancey, South Fremont
Second Team
Karis Clark, Sugar-Salem; Monika Nead, Sugar-Salem; Devry Lausch, Sugar-Salem; Whitney Bradshaw, Sugar-Salem; Saige Anderson, Sugar-Salem; Brooklyn Crapo, South Fremont; Chantea LeCheminant, South Fremont; Kallie Johnson, South Fremont; Emma Tibbitts, Teton
Honorable Mention
Hanna Angell, South Fremont; Halee Angell, South Fremont; Abbie Tibbitts, Teton; McKinlee Kunz, Teton; Elysa Kaufman, Teton.
Rigby takes over Idaho Falls softball program
Madison Rigby has been named the new softball coach for Idaho Falls High School. Rigby is taking over as the new softball program director for Idaho Falls High School, replacing long-time coach Traci Wilkinson.
After graduating from Blackfoot High School as a three-sport athlete lettering in soccer, basketball and softball, Rigby played softball at Southern Virginia University in Buena Vista, Virginia. The team made history as SVU’s first softball team to make it to the Capitol Athletic Conference Tournament.
Since returning to southeast Idaho, Rigby has been an assistant soccer coach at Blackfoot High School and for three years has coached 10U and 16U softball teams to championships. She also helped start the Blackfoot Summer League Softball Program, serving as the league’s president and program coordinator for the last two years overseeing 18 teams and 220 girls.
“Madie is in a great position to take over the program here at IFHS”, Athletic Director Pat Lloyd said in a release. “Her lifelong background in the sport makes her a ideal candidate for the job.”
Parent/Player Meeting
Rigby will hold a team meeting for all students interested in softball before the end of the school year. More details about this meeting will come in the near future.