The start of the NCAA national letter of intent signing period begins Wednesday.
Hillcrest basketball player Macy Larsen is expected to sign with Colorado Mesa after averaging 18 points, 5.3 rebounds, and four assists last season while setting numerous school records, including points in a game (41), 3-pointers in a game (7) and consecutive free throws made (28).
Challis golfer Kelli Ann Strand is expected to sign with Nebraska.
Strand has developed into one of the top golfers in the state, dominating high school and amateur tournaments, including winning the 2021 Women’s State Amateur Championship.
The regular signing day for Division I football is Feb. 2, 2022, but Thunder Ridge standout Tao Johnson made his commitment known on Monday via Twitter, declaring he was headed to Utah.
Johnson, who plays quarterback for the Titans, has been heavily recruited and reportedly had offers from Virginia, Washington State, UNLV and several FCS schools.
He opened a lot of eyes in the spring when he competed in track for the first time and won the 5A state 100-meter title in 10.82 seconds and was third in the long jump.
Note: Coaches, parents, athletic directors, please let us know of any other athletes signing NLIs. You can contact us at prsports@postregister.com
State swimming update
As of Monday afternoon, results from the weekend’s state swimming championships in Boise had yet to be finalized.
The Idaho High School Activities Association has 48 hours to review and finalize results, which are expected to be released by Tuesday.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000