The city cross country championships are Wednesday at Snake River Landing with Bonneville, Hillcrest, Idaho Falls, Skyline and Thunder Ridge all competing for local bragging rights.
Fresh off a personal-best time of 15:05.0 at the Bob Conley Invitational, Idaho Falls sophomore Luke Athay looks to continue his stellar season.
Thunder Ridge's Copper Andrews also ran a PR at Bob Conley.
The girls' race should be highly competitive with Skyline's Nelah Roberts a likely favorite, but Thunder Ridge runners Courtney Earl and Jessica Moss, along with Idaho Falls' Elanor Eddington and Bonneville's Kennedy Kunz should all be in the mix.
The girls race begins at 4:30 p.m. and the boys follow at 5:15 p.m.
-Allan Steele/Post Register
Sugar-Salem's Contreras sets record
Sugar-Salem's Ricardo Contreras set a school record for most goals scored in a season during Monday's 13-0 win over South Fremont in the 3A District 6 semifinal.
Contreras’ scored five goals in the game, pushing his season total to 44 goals.
Vince Tafoya, a Digger alum and an assistant coach for the Diggers, set the previous record with 42 goals as a senior in 2008.
“It’s a little sad, but, it was good to see him break it,” Tafoya said after he watched Contreras break his record. “That’s what records are for. They’re meant to be broken. I’m just glad if it was anyone it was him. He works hard and at the start of the season that was his goal to break that record.”
Contreras said he set the goal of breaking the record this offseason but didn’t really tell anyone. As he neared the record his teammates figured out what he was trying to do and decided to help.
“When I realized I had potential to score that many goals my teammates and everyone helped me,” Contreras said. “I’m glad I had the opportunity to make it.”
Contreras’ record comes on the heels of the Digger breaking another record—most goals in a game (8), which he also set against rival South Fremont on Sept. 21.
Contreras also has 12 assists on the season, trailing only Kyle Brunson on the team.
“He’s just a phenomenal player,” Sugar-Salem head coach Scott Terry said. “You just don’t come across players like that who are very well rounded and can do a lot of things well and can set up their teammates and be a good example of what it means to play hard.”
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
Madison players bring home Spikeball title
A team of Madison High School seniors recently won the high school division of the Spikeball National Championship in Philadelphia.
Kody Price and Peter Barton beat out 29 other teams from around the U.S. to finish in first.
“It felt amazing,” Price said. “It was probably the best day ever.”
Spikeball is a popular game where teams of two take turns bouncing a softball-sized inflatable yellow ball off the 36-inch diameter trampoline-like net.
The tournament started with pool play where each two-man team played 6-8 teams before advancing to the bracket. Each played one game to 21 in pool play.
After finishing pool play undefeated, the Rexburg duo took the one seed into tournament play.
Teams played a best-of-three series in tournament play with each game going to 21. As victorious teams defeated their opponents, crowds began to gather in the middle of the soccer field where the tournament was held.
By the time the finals rolled around 50-60 people had gathered around the boys for their final match. In that match Price and Barton lost the first game before winning two straight.
“I thought we were going to lose,” Price said. “We ended up reorganizing ourselves and figuring out how to play right. Then we took the second game and we got momentum and we took the third game as well. We won it all.”
The two Rexburg players won a tournament in Idaho Falls in September to qualify for the National Championship. They didn’t know what to expect in the National Championship until they started competing in Philadelphia.
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
4A District 6 soccer crowns up for grabs
The 4A District 6 boys tournament will come down to Hillcrest and Skyline Wednesday afternoon.
The game is set for 4 p.m. at Hillcrest, where the Knights already dispatched Shelley to advance to the title game. In that one, Hadrien Pena logged a whopping five goals, and Decker Kauer added one. Isaac Woolley posted two assists, as did Corbin Lewis.
With a win, the Knights can keep up what has been a remarkable season. Hillcrest boasts a 12-1-2 record, including 6-0-2 in conference play.
Hillcrest, though, has beaten Skyline once and tied on the teams’ other meeting. This one is for a spot at the 4A state tournament. The loser goes to a district game to advance to a state play-in game.
On the girls side, top seed Skyline ( 13-0-2) hosts No. 2 Bonneville (11-3-2) for the district's automatic berth to the state tournament.