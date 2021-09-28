Here are a few pieces of news and notes from the past week.
Offensive explosion by Sugar-Salem soccer
Sugar-Salem’s boys soccer team entered Tuesday’s game with an impressive 9-2-0 record and looks like a team that can make a playoff run, but it’s going to be hard to top the numbers from last week’s 21-0 win over South Fremont.
Ricardo Contreras scored eight goals, breaking Bryan Owens all-time school record of seven goals.
“I was really happy for him that he was able to do that,” Sugar-Salem head coach Scott Terry said. “It was also awesome to see that his teammates really wanted him to break it.”
Mason Kinghorn set the school record for assists in a game with five, breaking Jordan Dayley’s all-time record of four assists in a game.
-Koster Kennard/Standard Jounal
Blackfoot’s Abercrombie headed to University of Providence
The latest Blackfoot athlete to sign a letter of intent to attend college is Eli Abercrombie, the 4A runner-up at 132 pounds at the state wrestling championships
Abercrombie compiled a record of 46-11 and has parlayed his love of wrestling and his competitive nature into an opportunity to attend the University of Providence in Great Falls, Mont., and pursue a degree in psychology.
With two other Idaho wrestlers in the fold, Providence reached out to Abercrombie about joining the program and upon his visit with his parents Joe and Emily Abercrombie, meeting the coach and some of the wrestlers, the deal was sealed.
“I loved the campus, the coaches, the direction of the program and the professors that I had a chance to meet,” Abercrombie said. “Everything just kind fell into place and it is only like five hours away from home so my parents can come watch me wrestle and I can always visit over a weekend as well.”
Abercrombie has also participated in track and football at Blackfoot, but wrestling is his first love and with Idaho standouts like Kolton Stacey from Shelley and Boone Guillio from American Falls already in the fold of wrestlers, Abercrombie felt like this was the place he should be.
The Argos are an NAIA program that competes in the Cascade Conference which includes Carroll College, Eastern Oregon State College, College of Idaho, and Montana Western.
-Fred Davis/Bingham News Chronicle
Tre Kofe in Utah
Former Hillcrest running back Tre Kofe is averaging 8.4 yards per carry with five touchdowns in seven games for Corner Canyon High in Draper, Utah.
The Chargers are two-time 6A state champions and off to a 7-0 start.
-Allan Steele/Post Register
Another one-point loss for Blackfoot
All season long, Blackfoot football head coach Jerrod Ackley has made one thing clear to his team: We’re going to face adversity.
Ackley knows what he’s talking about.
On Friday night, the Broncos dropped to 2-3 thanks to a 27-26 loss to Preston, Blackfoot’s third loss by one point this season alone. That accounts for all of the team’s setbacks. Blackfoot opened the season with a 27-26 loss to Thunder Ridge, fell to Idaho Falls 34-33 a week later and now the squad has dropped another one-point decision.
This one came in familiar fashion. Just like in the Broncos’ loss to Thunder Ridge, against Preston, they scored a touchdown late to draw within one. Blackfoot elected to try and go for two and the win. No dice.
Blackfoot gets a chance to return to .500 this Friday against winless Hillcrest.
-Greg Woods/Post Register
Bonneville volleyball thriving once again
Bonneville’s volleyball team has rarely been down, but by the program’s standards, last season certainly qualified. A young Bees club struggled with inexperience, but they managed a third-place finish at the 4A state tournament.
So much for those days. More than halfway through this season, Bonneville has collected a 15-3 record — and a second-place spot in the latest coaches poll to match. The Bees’ only losses have come to 5A powers Highland and Eagle, plus Wood River, the squad on top of the coaches’ poll.
So far, Bonneville has gotten production from underclassmen Kaylie Kofe, Ava Arfmann, Kaiya Coles and Aspen Anderson, as well as senior Mia Sorensen — the team’s only senior. That hasn’t changed from last season, when the Bees also employed just one senior, but now that that year’s freshmen have developed and improved, it’s safe to say Bonneville is Bonneville again.
Greg Woods/Post Register
Huskies running off to another fast start
The North Fremont football team is 4-0 and ranked third in the 2A state media poll after opening Nuclear Conference play with a 34-22 win over West Jefferson.
“It’s always nice to get that first conference win especially against a formidable West Jefferson team,” coach Ben Lenz said. “They have a real good running game and we had to really game plan to stop that double-wing offense there. I felt, for the most part, our kids did a good job.”
No surprise, the Huskies running game was spearheaded by quarterback Jordan Lenz, who ran for 138 yards and four touchdowns.
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
Cross country update
Judging by mid-season times, District 6 cross country meets and the state meet will be interesting.
Rocky Mountain and Boise runners dominate the top of the 5A boys list, while Idaho Falls looks for another state title. So far, only Tiger sophomore Luke Athay, with a PR of 15:42.9 for fifth, is in the top 10 on the performance list.
Defending girls 4A champ Nelah Roberts from Skyline is eighth with a time of 19:24.9
The South Fremont girls have four runners in the 3A top 12. Is that enough to challenge powerhouse Sugar-Salem?
Cecily Eagleton and Breklynn Gee, fourth and sixth respectively, each ran PRs at the Butte High Invitational.
Salmon’s Daniel Simmons could have a challenger in 2A. Grady Mylander of Nampa Christian clocked 15:27.7 to take over the top spot on the performance list with Simmons second at 16:00.3.
-Allan Steele/Post Register