At state tennis, the Hillcrest girls doubles team of Raegan and Berklee Olsen won the 4A state title on Saturday, and the mixed doubles team of Daniel Crofts and Nicole Tran also captured a state title.
Boys singles player Layton Hagerman placed third.
The Knights also brought home some team hardware with the girls taking second and the boys team claiming fourth.
Madison’s Ethan Pigott and Joe Andreason finished second in 5A boys doubles, and Idaho Falls’ Lily Crone and Brenna Woodhouse were second in the girls bracket in helping lead the Tigers to a fourth-place finish.
Bonneville’s mixed doubles team of Sydney Higginson and Johnny Peterson finished third in 4A.
Teton youngsters impressive at state track
Led by junior Kinley Brown and a band of underclassmen, Teton had a strong showing in the 3A state track and field championships.
Brown placed in the top three in four events, finishing second in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, and the triple jump. She also took third in the long jump.
Freshman Tyson Brown placed fifth in the high jump and third in the triple jump.
Sophomore Jenna Letham set a personal best by nearly four seconds to finish third in the 800.
Madison names new basketball coaches
Madison announced last week that it has hired head coaches to lead both its boys and girls basketball programs.
Shane Humphreys will coach the boys team and Luke Sutton will coach the girls team.
Both coaches likely look familiar to those involved with the Bobcats’ basketball programs because they both helped coach Madison teams. Humphreys coached Madison’s JV team for the past four years and Sutton coached the eighth grade girls team last year.
Humphreys led Madison’s junior varsity team to a district title and a 22-2 record last season.
Madison Athletic Director Shane Proctor said Humphreys came highly recommended from Travis Schwab, who recently stepped down as Madison’s head coach after leading the Bobcats to a third-place state finish last year. Schwab also recommended Humphreys apply for the job.
“He said ‘I ought to apply for it and that he’d push for it,’” Humphreys said. “That’s when the wheels started turning and I talked with my wife and she supported me and I felt good about it.”
Before coaching at Madison, Humphreys coached with his father, Gerald Humphreys, in the lead assistant position at Blackfoot for four years.
“I’m honored and humbled to take over the program and be the leader of such a great program,” Humphreys said. “We have lots of work to do. Champions are made in the offseason so we have to get to work.”
“I don’t have any boys so I’ve always just enjoyed watching and being a part of girls sports,” said Sutton, who has three daughters. “And my youngest daughter just loves basketball. We’ve been doing that together for a number of years now. Coaching these girls has been the funnest thing I’ve ever done because they’re so coachable, they try so hard and they just want to get better at whatever they’re doing. It’s just been so rewarding. I just wanted to continue to be on that journey.”
Sutton graduated from Madison High School, went to BYU-Idaho and BYU. He then moved back to Rexburg after spending some time in Texas.
-Koster Kennard/Standard Journal
Signing news
{span}Rylee Blanchard from Compass Academy has signed a letter of Intent to play softball for Dakota State University, an NAIA Division 1 school in South Dakota. {/span}