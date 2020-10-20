The area’s top cross country runners compete Wednesday in their respective district meets.
All classifications are racing Wednesday with state meet berths on the line.
The 5A meet at the Rexburg Municipal Golf Course features a talented field with Madison’s Will Dixon, Idaho Falls’ Mitchell Athay and Thunder Ridge junior Seth Bingham all recording top-10 times in the state this season. The Idaho Falls boys may be the favorite for the 5A state title after winning in 4A last season.
On the girls side, Idaho Falls’ Elanor Eddington has the top local time in a 5k race with a personal-best 19:18.0, good enough for 16th in the state in 5A. Thunder Ridge’s Jessica Moss is the defending district champion.
Blackfoot might be the class of 4A on the boys side with five runners in the top-6 on the High Country Conference performance list. Eli Gregory tops the list at 15:58.8.
Bonneville’s Alivia Johnson has her sights set on challenging for a state title, but she’ll likely be pushed by a host of Skyline runners including Nelah Roberts, Sariah Harrison and Reagan Hart. The Grizzlies should have the depth to claim the team district title.
The 4A meet is at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls.
The Sugar-Salem boys are in search of their sixth consecutive state team title but will start the chase Wednesday at the 3A District 6 meet at the Rexburg Municipal Golf Course.
Digger runners, led by Brigham Dalling, have eight of the top 10 times in the conference this season.
The Sugar-Salem girls are led by Jeresa Jackson (19:40.1) on the performance list, with Ryley Klingler (20:30.9) second.
Salmon’s Johnathon Simmons is defending 2A state individual champion and the team begins pursuit of its third consecutive state title. North Fremont’s Asher Johnston and West Jefferson’s Hyrum Spencer each have top-5 times on the district performance list.
Elizabeth Spencer of West Jefferson sports the top girls time, but Salmon might have too much depth in the team standings.
The 2A district meet is at Firth.
The 1A District 6 meet at The Devil Boat could be competitive for boys teams. Butte County’s Natalya Babcock could be tough to chase down in the girls race.
-Allan Steele
State soccer kicks off
Don’t look now, but state soccer is coming up this week.
The 5A boys tournament, set to begin Thursday in Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls, will include Thunder Ridge and Madison. The top-seeded Titans will face Middleton at 9 a.m. (Idaho Falls time) Thursday in Post Falls, while the Bobcats will face Eagle at 2 p.m. in Post Falls.
The 5A girls tournament will feature Madison, which is set to face Rocky Mountain at 2 p.m. Thursday in Lake City.
The 4A girls will play at Hillcrest, while the 4A boys will compete at Bonneville. The Skyline girls will play Columbia at 3 p.m. Thursday, and the Blackfoot boys will play Caldwell at the same time.
Finally, the Sugar-Salem boys and girls teams have qualified for the 3A tournaments, both of which will take place in Post Falls. The boys will face Weiser at noon Thursday (Idaho Falls time), and the girls will play Sun Valley Community at 1 p.m. Thursday.
(Note: Coueur d’Alene and Post Falls are both in the Pacific Daylight Time zone, which is an hour earlier than Idaho Falls.)
-Greg Woods
Football game rescheduled
Bonneville and Madison have rescheduled their football game that was canceled back in September due to COVID-19. The reschedule date is Oct. 29 at Thunder Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.